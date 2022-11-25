Read full article on original website
WPFO
Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
WPFO
Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child's stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
WPFO
Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson
JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D'Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee's.
WPFO
Skowhegan Police continue 'Operation Safe Delivery'
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- One Maine police department is making stopping porch pirates a priority. The Skowhegan Police Department allows people in town to get their Christmas packages shipped to the police station. You must show an ID to get your package from the police station. The chief says people love...
WPFO
Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
WPFO
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser after family says they were harassed by suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta Police say a police cruiser was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday. When the officer went back outside to return to his cruiser, it was gone. The stolen car was equipped with a GPS...
WPFO
Maine woman accused of breaking into Whitefield store to steal liquor and tobacco products
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine woman is accused of breaking into a store in Whitefield and stealing liquor, cigars, cigarettes, and other tobacco products. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Rylie Cowette of Whitefield last Friday with burglary. Deputies say Cowette broke into the Whitefield Market on November 12...
WPFO
Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
WPFO
Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
WPFO
Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
WPFO
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WPFO
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) - Police need the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a Goodwill in Waterville Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the store just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm under his clothing, which...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WPFO
Poland murder case draws attention to mental health needs, options for loved ones
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Mental health will likely be at the heart of a murder case in Poland. Those who know Justin Butterfield, who is accused of brutally killing his brother and mutilating his body, say he has struggled with mental health issues for years. Yaicha Provencher, who says she's Butterfield's...
WPFO
Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WPFO
Central Maine shelter helps Mainers get back on their feet
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Bread of Life Ministries has been a central Maine staple since 1984. The shelter helps feed and house Mainers who are homeless. On a chilly November afternoon, Victoria Abbott and her staff serve up lunch for close to 100 Mainers who are cold and hungry. "Oh they're...
WPFO
Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
WPFO
The 'Veranda Plan' is finished, MaineDOT says
After more than a year and a half of construction, the "Veranda Plan" in Portland is finished. The MaineDOT says construction on the Veranda Street Bridge replacement project is substantially complete. It involved the rapid replacement of the interstate bridge that carries I-295 over Veranda Street in a single weekend.
WPFO
Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WPFO
Post holiday travel is the busiest time of year
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - After a weekend of turkey and shopping, drivers are ready to make it home. "Everybody's on their way home, has had a great weekend, was a great Thanksgiving, you know you meet family, see family, now it's time to go home and go back on a diet again," said Carmine Nardone.
