ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Augusta police cruiser unlocked and running when stolen, court documents say

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The man who reportedly stole an Augusta police cruiser took the vehicle while it was unlocked and running outside the police station over the weekend, according to court documents. According to court documents, an AR-15 rifle was also inside the cruiser when the suspect, 27-year-old Kyle King,...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson

JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
JEFFERSON, ME
WPFO

Skowhegan Police continue 'Operation Safe Delivery'

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- One Maine police department is making stopping porch pirates a priority. The Skowhegan Police Department allows people in town to get their Christmas packages shipped to the police station. You must show an ID to get your package from the police station. The chief says people love...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Portland marijuana shop outlines security meant to prevent break-ins

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A local pot shop has a message for would-be thieves: don't bother. Early Friday morning, police say someone broke into Sweet Dirt on the corner of Forest Avenue and Allen Avenue in Portland. Display cases were smashed, but police say the suspects likely just got some empty...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Harpswell lobstermen honor Maine man killed in crash

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lobstermen on the Midcoast are honoring the loss of one of their own. On October 31 in Harpswell, police say a truck driven by 21-year-old Mason Warren crossed the center line, went off the road and flipped on its roof. Warren died at the scene. Lobstermen in...
HARPSWELL, ME
WPFO

Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) - Police need the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a Goodwill in Waterville Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the store just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm under his clothing, which...
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Central Maine shelter helps Mainers get back on their feet

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Bread of Life Ministries has been a central Maine staple since 1984. The shelter helps feed and house Mainers who are homeless. On a chilly November afternoon, Victoria Abbott and her staff serve up lunch for close to 100 Mainers who are cold and hungry. “Oh they’re...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

The 'Veranda Plan' is finished, MaineDOT says

After more than a year and a half of construction, the "Veranda Plan" in Portland is finished. The MaineDOT says construction on the Veranda Street Bridge replacement project is substantially complete. It involved the rapid replacement of the interstate bridge that carries I-295 over Veranda Street in a single weekend.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school

WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Post holiday travel is the busiest time of year

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - After a weekend of turkey and shopping, drivers are ready to make it home. "Everybody's on their way home, has had a great weekend, was a great Thanksgiving, you know you meet family, see family, now it's time to go home and go back on a diet again," said Carmine Nardone.
KENNEBUNK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy