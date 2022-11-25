For years, fans have speculated that Calvin Harris produced an entire album for Rita Ora that was never released – Harris says it’s not true. Calvin Harris doesn’t know where the rumour about him having produced an album for his ex and singer Rita Ora that later got canned came from, but he would like people to stop. After years of speculation about the so-called unreleased album, Harris has finally put the rumours to rest – and it’s far less dramatic than one would expect.

2 DAYS AGO