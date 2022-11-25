Read full article on original website
West prepares winter aid for Ukraine as war takes a new turn
The allies want to make sure Ukraine's 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting. Targeted Russian strikes since Oct. 10 have battered Ukraine's power grid.
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put off the...
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country's populist government. The Supreme Court said Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had...
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Scholz: German offer of air defense system to Poland remains
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country's offer to send Patriot anti-missile systems to Poland remains on the table despite Warsaw's suggestion that they should go to Ukraine instead. Poland's proposal has received a cool response from Berlin, where some are concerned that deploying...
Biden draws fire for trying to force railway unions into a deal with management
President Biden’s warm relationship with labor unions is coming under strain, as he pushes Congress to avert a looming railway strike. The leaders of a dozen unions had struck a tentative deal with railway operators earlier this year, but members of four of those groups, including the largest, voted it down. If the sides can’t come to an agreement by the Dec. 9 deadline, a strike that could upend the economy could occur, slowing the transport of goods, fuel and water as well as passenger rail service on Amtrak.
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year's end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release...
Senate to vote on landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to passing the landmark bill and ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the...
1/6 panel to interview ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to interview former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato on Tuesday about Donald Trump's actions on the day of the insurrection, according to a person familiar with the matter. This will be the...
UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry
LONDON (AP) — The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill,...
EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
Respect for Marriage Act faces Senate vote amid religious protection fears
A bill to protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages is one step closer to passage after hitting some bumps in the road amid concerns about religious protections.
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
US tops Iran to advance in World Cup
The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
AP News Summary at 6:18 a.m. EST
University students sent home as China tries to end protests. BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home and police are fanning out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests. That comes after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. But they showed no sign of backing off their larger “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major cities that saw crowds gather over the weekend.
Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government presented a new bill Tuesday with the goal of providing better protection for economically vulnerable migrants who are in the clutches of international human trafficking rings. The proposed legislation was designed to help victims of different types of trafficking, from sexual exploitation...
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives near a base for Russian mercenaries working with the country's military. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday at the Cotenaf base in Bossangoa,...
