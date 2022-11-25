Read full article on original website
Ecraftman
4d ago
business is business vs. a tax exempt building in an area spot where the city need a revenue source.,he should not expect that to happen.whats next? the social justice warrior stunt? likely possible.
2
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
Community mourning Penn Hills paramedic who died after ambulance crash
PENN HILL, Pa. — It was an accident that stole the life of a young paramedic whose community is already feeling his loss. “He’s probably the youngest old man I’ve ever met,” said Mame Saltzman. At just 23 years old, Nick Theofilis left a mark. PREVIOUS...
Local woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A local woman was sentenced in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. Pittsburgh police officers were flagged...
votebeat.org
Rejecting improperly dated ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pennsylvania, data shows
Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger non-white populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found. Earlier this month a deadlocked Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated...
pittsburghmagazine.com
“The Christmas House” in Oakmont is Picturesque Enough for a Postcard
Built in 1850, the oldest house in Oakmont has been around the block a few times — literally. Amy Reiss thinks it’s one of most interesting things about her Italianate-style, 172-year-old home at 667 Fourth St. “It was moved twice, so very long ago when there were no...
Penn Hills man arrested for shooting another man, fleeing police in Verona
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Penn Hills man is behind bars after police said he shot another man and fled from police in Verona in early November. According to Allegheny County police, Verona police were called to a fight in the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 10.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed. Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year. Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of...
Bird-safe glass taking off: Vitro of Harmar produced National Aviary windows for $3M project
When it comes to glass, the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side has a unique problem. Not only do officials there not want any of their more than 500 birds to fly into its windows and glass ceilings, but they also don’t want wild birds outside hitting it either.
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
Arrest warrant issued after woman missing from Cleveland found shot dead in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG — More than 100 miles away, and a month and a half after she disappeared, police found Adrianna Taylor’s body buried at a home in Wilkinsburg on Thanksgiving night. Sources tell Channel 11 that around 9:30 p.m., police found her body in a trash bag covered in...
You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.
If you live anywhere near Pittsburgh, you have likely navigated bumpy roads and closures, driven behind construction vehicles and questioned the surge in construction all year. As of November, 88 infrastructure projects had begun or continued in the Pittsburgh region this year, and 335 miles of roadway maintenance and paving had been completed. The post You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh mayor dismisses last 5 members of Art Commission, a move members call highly unusual
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey already had two vacancies to fill on the city's Art Commission. But instead, he's dismissing all five remaining members. They got the call not from the mayor or his office, but from Planning Commission staff. Mayor talks about Art Commission move: Watch the...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A ‘transformational gift’… Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh gets $6 million donation
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is the recipient of a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. It’s being called a “transformational gift” that will allow the Urban League to magnify the impact of its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The gift is the single largest contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history.
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver reported her vehicle was stolen. The incident happened in the 500 block of Rosedale Street in Homewood Monday. A delivery driver told police she stopped to drop off a package when a male verbally threatened her, jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland, Allegheny election results certified; precinct petitions still under review
With the exception of the vote counts from five of the county’s 307 precincts, the Westmoreland County Board of Elections on Monday gave its final certification to the Nov. 8 election results. Petitions filed challenging the results of the vote counts of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in...
