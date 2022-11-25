ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ecraftman
4d ago

business is business vs. a tax exempt building in an area spot where the city need a revenue source.,he should not expect that to happen.whats next? the social justice warrior stunt? likely possible.

kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?

Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PublicSource

You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning.

If you live anywhere near Pittsburgh, you have likely navigated bumpy roads and closures, driven behind construction vehicles and questioned the surge in construction all year. As of November, 88 infrastructure projects had begun or continued in the Pittsburgh region this year, and 335 miles of roadway maintenance and paving had been completed. The post You’ve probably been stuck in traffic during Allegheny County’s construction boom. This is only the beginning. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

A ‘transformational gift’… Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh gets $6 million donation

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is the recipient of a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. It’s being called a “transformational gift” that will allow the Urban League to magnify the impact of its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The gift is the single largest contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver reported her vehicle was stolen. The incident happened in the 500 block of Rosedale Street in Homewood Monday. A delivery driver told police she stopped to drop off a package when a male verbally threatened her, jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
PITTSBURGH, PA

