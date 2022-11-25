Read full article on original website
Related
NRF Report: Spending Holds Up Thanksgiving Through Cyber Monday
A record 196.7 million Americans shopped stores and online during the five-day Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday period, supporting expectations for a 6 to 8 percent nominal sales gain for the holiday season overall, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRF, in conjunction with Prosper Insights & Analytics, on Tuesday...
These 25 deals were the most shopped among BestReviews readers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What BestReviews readers shopped for most this year Over the past several days, it was open season on sales. You could get deals on everything from Cricut machines to robotic vacuums at incredibly deep discounts. These sales started on Black Friday and ran through Cyber Monday. If you […]
Comments / 0