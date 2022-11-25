Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Biden hosts congressional leaders to discuss his agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike as he hosted congressional leaders at the White House. But Republicans’ pick to be the next speaker of the House served notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.
Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Tuesday in Washington found Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. According to CNN, Rhodes has been convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a plan to stop a...
KAAL-TV
Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s 1st state dinner
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires...
KAAL-TV
S. Carolina’s US House maps under scrutiny because of race
A trial to determine whether South Carolina’s congressional maps are legal closes Tuesday with arguments over whether the state Legislature diluted Black voting power by remaking the boundaries of the only U.S. House district Democrats have flipped in more than 30 years. The trial also marks the first time...
Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy
Rhodes numbered among five defendants in the monumental trial surrounding the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
KAAL-TV
Judge mulls arguments in Mississippi death penalty protocol
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of...
KAAL-TV
Sen. Klobuchar joins others in urging top health officials to address amoxicillin shortage
(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is joining other Democrat and Republican Senators in urging top health officials in the Biden administration to address the ongoing shortage of amoxicillin, a widely-used antibiotic for bacterial and respiratory illnesses. Last Wednesday, Klobuchar along with Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sherrod...
Some University of California striking workers reach deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. The union representing the scholars and...
KAAL-TV
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother’s death was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson’s legal team doesn’t deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in...
A week of wild, dangerous weather
Tornadoes – some severe – are in the forecast for a swath of Southern states as ferocious storms rake the area. It's Tuesday's news.
