FTSE Russell Launches First Multi-Asset Digital Asset Index Series

FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday the launch of its first multi-asset, market cap index series covering the digital asset market. What Happened: The newly launched FTSE Global Digital Asset Index series covers eight indices from micro-cap to large and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference price data.
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'

Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
Rio Tinto's Debt Overview

Shares of Rio Tinto Inc. RIO moved higher by 24.53% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Rio Tinto has.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried To Face Flurry Of Difficult Questions At DealBook Summit: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'

A lot of people are seeking answers from fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — and they won't have to wait much longer. What To Know: Bankman-Fried, who is the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, took to Twitter last week to announce that he will be speaking with New York Times journalist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday.
Venus Protocol Explores Isolated Markets, Allowing Users To Lend Or Borrow Virtually Any Token On The BNB Chain

Venus Protocol XVS/USD is one of the largest algorithmic money markets and synthetic stablecoin protocols on the BNB Chain, intended to enable a fully decentralized finance-based lending and credit system for its users. It does this by enabling users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network which can then be borrowed by pledging overcollateralized cryptocurrencies.
Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Summit Midstream Partners

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Summit Midstream Partners SMLP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Not Out of the Woods: Investors Await Fresh Data and Fed Comments

(Tuesday Market Open) The “risk-on” pattern that dominated Wall Street ahead of Thanksgiving faces fresh challenges this week from China, the Fed, and a host of economic data. While China concerns appeared to ease a bit this morning as the country saw fewer new cases and loosened some restrictions, it’s too soon to say for sure if this ends the protests.
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details

The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $271M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $271,829,771 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1b17dd2bf6c4bcfcebb338c6aece37ece21ce230. $271 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xa3ae36c55a076e849b9d3de677d1e0b6e9c98e84. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...

