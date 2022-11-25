Read full article on original website
FTSE Russell Launches First Multi-Asset Digital Asset Index Series
FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday the launch of its first multi-asset, market cap index series covering the digital asset market. What Happened: The newly launched FTSE Global Digital Asset Index series covers eight indices from micro-cap to large and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference price data.
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
Rio Tinto's Debt Overview
Shares of Rio Tinto Inc. RIO moved higher by 24.53% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Rio Tinto has.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Apartment Income REIT: Here's What You Need To Know
Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Apartment Income REIT AIRC and lower its price target from $47.00 to $42.00. Shares of Apartment Income REIT are trading up 0.46% over the last 24 hours, at $36.83 per share. A move to $42.00 would account for a 14.04% increase...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Fidelity National Finl: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Fidelity National Finl FNF and lower its price target from $60.00 to $56.00. Shares of Fidelity National Finl are trading up 0.38% over the last 24 hours, at $39.61 per share. A move to $56.00 would account for a 41.38%...
Monday.Com Analyst Remains Bullish Post NYC Conference, Thanks To Product Strategy Enhancements
Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Monday.Com Ltd MNDY with a $230 price target. He attended Monday.com's Elevate customer conference in NYC yesterday. His key takeaway was on significant product strategy enhancements that are almost exclusively focused on driving the scale and functionality required within larger deployments. Especially...
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried To Face Flurry Of Difficult Questions At DealBook Summit: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'
A lot of people are seeking answers from fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — and they won't have to wait much longer. What To Know: Bankman-Fried, who is the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, took to Twitter last week to announce that he will be speaking with New York Times journalist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday.
Venus Protocol Explores Isolated Markets, Allowing Users To Lend Or Borrow Virtually Any Token On The BNB Chain
Venus Protocol XVS/USD is one of the largest algorithmic money markets and synthetic stablecoin protocols on the BNB Chain, intended to enable a fully decentralized finance-based lending and credit system for its users. It does this by enabling users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network which can then be borrowed by pledging overcollateralized cryptocurrencies.
Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Summit Midstream Partners
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Summit Midstream Partners SMLP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Not Out of the Woods: Investors Await Fresh Data and Fed Comments
(Tuesday Market Open) The “risk-on” pattern that dominated Wall Street ahead of Thanksgiving faces fresh challenges this week from China, the Fed, and a host of economic data. While China concerns appeared to ease a bit this morning as the country saw fewer new cases and loosened some restrictions, it’s too soon to say for sure if this ends the protests.
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble
Despite the retreat in the U.S. markets to kick off the week, Pinduoduo is off to a great start. Pinduoduo is trading at levels not seen since November 2021, when it peaked at $95.58 and crumbled to end the month at $66.30. The Chinese stock market is having a rough...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $271M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $271,829,771 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1b17dd2bf6c4bcfcebb338c6aece37ece21ce230. $271 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xa3ae36c55a076e849b9d3de677d1e0b6e9c98e84. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for Landstar System: Here's What You Need To Know
Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Landstar System LSTR and lower its price target from $189.00 to $182.00. Shares of Landstar System are trading down 1.44% over the last 24 hours, at $169.25 per share. A move to $182.00 would account for a 7.54% increase from...
