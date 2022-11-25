A lot of people are seeking answers from fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — and they won't have to wait much longer. What To Know: Bankman-Fried, who is the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, took to Twitter last week to announce that he will be speaking with New York Times journalist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

