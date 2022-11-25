Read full article on original website
‘Best cities for singles’: North Carolina cities among top rankings, new report says
Fayetteville is the best city in North Carolina for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub.
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Building evacuated after gas odor reported on Highway 90 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported gas odor Sunday morning on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The gas leak happened at about 9:40 a.m. on the 5000 block of Highway 90, HCFR said. According to HCFR, no injuries were reported and the building was evacuated. HCFR said the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla has most entries than previous years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most anticipated Wrightsville Beach holiday traditions took place over the weekend. The 39th annual North Carolina Flotilla started with a fun day in Wrightsville Beach park which featured food and crafts, vendors, a car show, and inflatables for the kids. The event...
YAHOO!
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
Security experts on how to stay safe amid rash of NC holiday shopping gun violence
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and unfortunately families aren't just worried about inflation but also about their safety.
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe holding celebration Saturday in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration is being held Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature traditional dances, workshops and vendors selling crafts and food. Organizers say the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
WECT
Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol searching for suspect in deadly Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a person accused of driving off after a deadly crash in Brunswick County. The fatal hit and run occurred around 7:00 p.m. on November 23rd along US17 Business. Highway Patrol says the suspect’s...
Deputies: ‘Armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man already sought in 1 killing now wanted in another shooting
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted for murder in a Friday night killing and might have 'vital info' in a homicide from late October, deputies said.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office urging residents to quickly retrieve mail after several financial crime reports
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to quickly retrieve their mail following several reports of financial crime. According to the Sheriff’s Office, business mail has been rummaged through in some cases, especially from free standing mailboxes. They say the best...
