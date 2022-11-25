ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

WacoTrib.com

Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
BELTON, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Krist Kindl Markt kicks off Thursday in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove’s City Park will be transformed beginning Thursday this week for the annual Krist Kindl Markt, held by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The free festival begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m., opening again on Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission or parking fee for the festival.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple home, vehicles struck by bullets

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple home and two nearby vehicles receive damage from gunfire. Temple Police officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one home and two vehicles were struck by bullets – in addition to multiple shell casings at the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
AUSTIN, TX

