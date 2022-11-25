ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

$50 off the Canon 8x20IS binoculars plus a free gift

By Tantse Walter
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

B&H Photo and Amazon both offer the Canon 8x20 IS binoculars with a generous $50 discount as part of their Black Friday Sales. B&H Photo sweetens the deal by throwing in a Vortex Binocular Harness strap worth $21.99 to spread the weight of the binoculars across your shoulders for a more comfortable experience.

The Canon 8x20 IS image stabilized binoculars are the smallest and lightest (420g) in the Canon IS range. Canon claims they are the lightest image-stabilized binoculars in the world. Although typically larger when compared to a standard compact binocular (as they have to accommodate a CRA123A lithium-ion battery), they are high-quality binoculars that are suited to everyday use, with an ergonomic design and a rounded grip for added comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlEGV_0jNVVUIH00

Canon 8x20 IS: was $499, now $449 + a free gift worth $21.99 at B&H Photo.

Experience 8x magnification without the wobble, ideal for users with anything less than rock-steady hands. Both Amazon and B&H photo is offering $50 off the Canon 8x20 IS binoculars. View Deal

The unique selling point of these particular binoculars is the image stabilization to reduce image shake, effectively self-correcting involuntary movements that occur during handheld viewing. They incorporate a continually adjusting vibration gyro mechanism to steady the lens vertically and horizontally. You could be forgiven for thinking this type of technology is reserved for much higher-powered binoculars, but there are reasons Canon has included it in the 8x20 and 10x20 models.

Not everyone is blessed with a rock-steady hand, and those with shaky hands can find the resulting images frustrating, not to mention fatigue-inducing, even at low magnification. This may be especially true for older persons or children.

The image stabilization, activated at the touch of a button, will help users achieve a clear, steady, and sharp view much easier than without, even with this relatively low magnification. It's also a 'good to have' if you don't want to use a tripod when observing.

Because the minimum focusing distance is just 2m, these would be good to keep out on your windowsill at home for backyard observations, something not possible with all binoculars.

RELATED ARTICLES:

- Best b inocular deals
- Best nightvision binoculars
- Best monocular
- Best binoculars for kids
- Best compact binoculars
- Best headlamps

Glasses wearers may be more comfortable removing their glasses and using the diopter correction to focus. The diopter correction of +/5 means you can adjust the optics to suit a broad range of varying visual acuity.

As with the Celestron Nature DX 10x56 deal we posted about yesterday, these aren't going to be much use for skywatchers. For that you'd need a pair which are much better suited to low light or night conditions, such as The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 (on sale for just $87 ) or the Canon 10x42L .

That said, the picture quality is excellent for daytime terrestrial viewing, as you would expect from Canon. The views are sharp from edge to edge thanks to the field flattening lens element, with only very slight chromatic aberration towards the edges. The image stabilization is remarkably good at canceling out any vibration and shakes. It will help you examine the detail of objects, birds and wildlife, even from a moving safari vehicle, without worrying about the wobble.

If you're still deciding which binoculars to choose, check out our best binoculars guide for skywatching and more, and you can see our best binoculars deals for an idea of what else is on sale, we are constantly updating it. Don't miss our best telescopes guide and best telescope deals if you're looking for something larger for your skywatching sessions.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best binoculars or Best nightvision binoculars .

Canon 8x20 IS: was $499 now $449 + a free gift worth $21.99 at B&H Photo.

Experience 8x magnification without the wobble, ideal for users with anything less than rock-steady hands. Both Amazon and B&H photo are offering $50 off the Canon 8x20 IS binoculars. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
Field & Stream

Get $200 Off Vortex Binoculars With This Early Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. You’ll always find use for a good pair of binoculars, but with top-of-the-line models running north of $1,000, it can be a tough purchase to swallow in the first place. Even your middle-tier priced binoculars are around $500—not insignificant. Thankfully, Cabela’s has a great model, the Vortex Viper HD 10×42, on deep discount as part of its early Black Friday sale. You can scoop them up for $299.97, a full $200 below their typical retail price.
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday

If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy