ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Sony A7R IVA camera bundle was $3498, now $2998 at Walmart

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

This Sony A7R IVA full-frame mirrorless camera bundle from Walmart has just dropped by $510 for a fantastic Black Friday camera deal . Not only does it come with the Sony A7R IVA camera body but Walmart has also thrown in a huge accessory pack to help new owners get started photographing.

The camera and accessory bundle are shown on the site as shipping with: the Sony A7R IVA full-frame mirrorless camera, A collapsible tripod with pan-handle and three-way head, an additional battery grip, Sony V60 SDXC 64GB memory card, Zeiss lens and camera cleaning kit, Koah double battery charger with two additional Koah batteries, Koah flight case and a suite of Corel image and video editing software including: AfterShot Pro 3; Painter Essentials 7; Video Studio 2019 and Paintshop Pro 2019.

Not just a fantastic camera accessory bundle deal , Sony A7R IVA (a quiet replacement for the A7R IV) is home to a staggering 61MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS image sensor. It's the ideal mirrorless camera for photographers and videographers alike because it can also capture 4KUHD 30p video in HLG & S-Log 3 Gammas for more flexibility when editing video.

The A7R IVA has a base ISO range of ISO 100-32000 which can be expanded to 50-102,400 to truly see in the dark. Its 567-Point Phase-Detection AF System suits almost any subject that comes into frame and focuses onto subjects down to -3EV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiX94_0jNVVTPY00

Sony A7R IVA and accessory bundle: was $3498 , now $2998 at Walmart
Save $510 on this full-frame mirrorless camera and accessory bundle. Take advantage of 61MP resolution and 4KUHD 30p video and keep it safe in the Koah flight case that comes with it. Also shipping with a Sony SD card, two spare batteries and a double battery charger, a suite of software and a Zeiss cleaning kit plus a camera battery grip and there's no wonder this is the best Sony camera Black Friday deal we've seen out there.
View Deal

This mirrorless beast just won't stop because there's a detailed 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF) on board, plus a 3.0-inch 2.36m-dot rear tilting LCD touchscreen. Shooting astrophotography is a breeze too because the battery can last up to 660 shots with the rear LCD — perfect for capturing all those dark and light frames.

Two SD card slots and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it quick and easy to transfer data or connect to a laptop if imaging the stars out in the field. 5-axis in-body image stabilization will steady the shot of any compatible Sony lens when shooting handheld but this bundle also comes with a three-way tripod for those that want to shoot astro.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos and the Best cameras for astrophotography

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday

The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
ZDNet

The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy

Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
MySanAntonio

Save a whopping $700 on this 65-inch Sony 4K smart TV at Walmart

When it comes to buying a new TV, there are two main things that matter: size and quality. Getting a big TV that has 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) is the cream of the crop, but it will usually cost you an arm and a leg. As part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals, though, you can save $700 on a massive Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV.
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: Get an Apple TV 4K for $100 this Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple...
Phone Arena

Save nearly $800 on Sony Xperia PRO-I with this amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deal

If you want to score some incredible deals on Amazon this Cyber Monday, you might want to forget about purchasing an Apple, Google, OnePlus or Samsung flagship. It’s probably too bold to say that, but Sony’s exceptional camera-oriented Xperia PRO-I flagship is currently a staggering $800 off at Amazon.
Digital Trends

65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast

Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.
ZDNet

Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday

If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy