Sony A7R IVA camera bundle was $3498, now $2998 at Walmart

This Sony A7R IVA full-frame mirrorless camera bundle from Walmart has just dropped by $510 for a fantastic Black Friday camera deal . Not only does it come with the Sony A7R IVA camera body but Walmart has also thrown in a huge accessory pack to help new owners get started photographing.

The camera and accessory bundle are shown on the site as shipping with: the Sony A7R IVA full-frame mirrorless camera, A collapsible tripod with pan-handle and three-way head, an additional battery grip, Sony V60 SDXC 64GB memory card, Zeiss lens and camera cleaning kit, Koah double battery charger with two additional Koah batteries, Koah flight case and a suite of Corel image and video editing software including: AfterShot Pro 3; Painter Essentials 7; Video Studio 2019 and Paintshop Pro 2019.

Not just a fantastic camera accessory bundle deal , Sony A7R IVA (a quiet replacement for the A7R IV) is home to a staggering 61MP full-frame Exmor R BSI CMOS image sensor. It's the ideal mirrorless camera for photographers and videographers alike because it can also capture 4KUHD 30p video in HLG & S-Log 3 Gammas for more flexibility when editing video.

The A7R IVA has a base ISO range of ISO 100-32000 which can be expanded to 50-102,400 to truly see in the dark. Its 567-Point Phase-Detection AF System suits almost any subject that comes into frame and focuses onto subjects down to -3EV.

Sony A7R IVA and accessory bundle: was $3498 , now $2998 at Walmart

Save $510 on this full-frame mirrorless camera and accessory bundle. Take advantage of 61MP resolution and 4KUHD 30p video and keep it safe in the Koah flight case that comes with it. Also shipping with a Sony SD card, two spare batteries and a double battery charger, a suite of software and a Zeiss cleaning kit plus a camera battery grip and there's no wonder this is the best Sony camera Black Friday deal we've seen out there.

View Deal

This mirrorless beast just won't stop because there's a detailed 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF) on board, plus a 3.0-inch 2.36m-dot rear tilting LCD touchscreen. Shooting astrophotography is a breeze too because the battery can last up to 660 shots with the rear LCD — perfect for capturing all those dark and light frames.

Two SD card slots and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it quick and easy to transfer data or connect to a laptop if imaging the stars out in the field. 5-axis in-body image stabilization will steady the shot of any compatible Sony lens when shooting handheld but this bundle also comes with a three-way tripod for those that want to shoot astro.

