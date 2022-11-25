ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to $220 on the DJI Mini 3 Pro & FPV drones in Black Friday DJI drone deals

Black Friday is a great time to save money on tech, and we've found a couple of great deals on DJI drones that will enable you to take to the skies for less.

Adorama are selling the DJI Mini 3 Pro with Fly More Kit for $1113 - that's over $200 off the usual price. This is a great discount on a fantastic drone. This isn't being advertised officially as Black Friday deal , so we don't know if this one will end when the sales do, but we doubt it'll be cheaper this year, so don't hang around if you're interested.

Additionally, if you're wanting to explore the world of FPV (first-person viewing) drones, Right now you can get the DJI FPV Combo drone for just $899 .  Amazon is saying it's normally $1299, but CamelCamelCamel shows that it has only been $999 since March - still a $100 saving, but not the $400 Amazon is claiming.

There have been quite a few Black Friday drone deals on older models, but this is one of the best deals we've spotted on a current, top of the line drone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yr0Uy_0jNVVSWp00

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with Fly More Kit: w as $1332.89 now $1113 at Adorama

Save $220 on the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone when you buy it together with the fly more kit at Adorama. The Fly More kit comes with two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Two-Way Charging Hub, data cable, shoulder bag, & spare propellers.

Check out out DJI Mini 3 Pro review to see what we said about this excellent little drone earlier this year. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIfop_0jNVVSWp00

DJI FPV Combo: was $1299 now $899 at Amazon

Save $100: While first-person-viewing is a bit niche within the realm of drones, we think this is a great deal to save some money on this DJI kit.

Note: Amazon is being sneaky here - this drone is usually $999 and hasn't cost the advertised $1299 since March, so it's really a $100 saving, not $400. View Deal

So let's take a look at what these offers include:

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a small but mighty little drone weighing in at under 249g, which means there's no need for it to be registered if you're only flying for recreational purposes (though do check if this is the case for your area). It can shoot 4K HDR video and create still images of 48MP and has a maximum flight time of up to 34 minutes. It's also capable of True Vertical shooting, which is an absolute game changer for photographers and videographers who shoot content for social media — no more battling with the dreaded Instagram crop.

This deal includes the drone itself plus the fly more kit, remote controller, intelligent flight battery, gimbal protector, 128GB SD card, a bunch of spare parts and editing software. In our DJI Mini 3 Pro review we were seriously impressed with how well it performed.

We've also found a great deal on this DJI FPV Combo on Amazon. The DJI FPV Goggles V2 with 150° FOV provides you with an incredibly smooth, real-time view of your flight, giving you the excitement of immersive flying while recording high-quality 4K footage. This drone also includes the brand new S mode, which combines the freedom of flying manually with the simplified controls of previous DJI drones. We gave it four stars in our DJI FPV review last year.

For more drones, check out our guides on the best drones for beginners and best camera drones.

