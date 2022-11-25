ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Sale—Here’s What's in My Cart for Black Friday

By Humaa Hussain
 3 days ago

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.

Black Friday can be an overwhelming time with every store throwing offers your way, the sheer amount of excess, and let’s not forget the queues to get onto a website. (Yes, even when you avoid physical stores, you’re still waiting!)

Now is when my job comes in handy. In the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I scour my favorite sites in search of investment pieces so that when the time comes, I can go in like a drill sergeant and avoid any impulse purchases. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of doing the same, you’re in luck: Below, I’ve done the hard work for you and curated the Black Friday offers that I’ll be adding to my cart today.

The Jacket Maker Norma Brown Leather Blazer

A leather jacket-and-blazer combo? I’m in! The classic design is finished with a single button and double front pockets.

Kate Somerville Exfolikate® Moisturizer

I’m stocking up on my number-one winter must-have, because Kate Somerville’s Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer is like no other.

Alighieri Paola and Francesca Gold-Plated Necklace

This gold-plated necklace features the couple of Dante's Divine Comedy sculpted on the pendant.

Everlane The Alpaca Beanie

Crafted with a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified wool, this beanie will keep my ears from falling off this festive season.

Roselake Fabric Accent Chair & Ottoman Set

I’m in the process of redoing the house and am making my way through my furniture list, and I just know that this Roselake chair will look impeccable in my dining room.

Desmond & Dempsey Soleia Leopard Print Pajamas

With a slightly tapered leg and a short but loose top, these pajamas make for the ultimate Sunday loungewear.

Marc Jacobs The Director Tote

Marc Jacobs’ tote is crafted from pebbled faux leather for a sleek and practical design.

OneSkin OS-01 Body Topical Supplement

I’ve started to think about skin aging now that I’m nearing my 30s, and that doesn’t stop with my face. One Skin’s body cream boosts skin-barrier function and increases hydration.

Humanrace Three Minute Facial Set

Founded by singer Pharrell Williams, Humanrace creates the perfect skincare regimen for every skin type. It’ll look perfect on your vanity, too.

BaubleBar Letter Together Blanket

A custom-designed blanket is a household staple, and this BaubleBar piece just ended my search.

Uniqlo U Single Breasted Coat

Christophe Lemaire’s Uniqlo U collection has really changed my wardrobe over the last two years, and the classic rain coat is just what I’ll be adding to my cart this holiday season.

Siscovers Padma Decorative Pillow

No matter what anyone says, decorative pillows are not useless and you can never have enough!

Artizan Forever Ring

This 18K gold-plated ring is both hypoallergenic and tarnish resistant.

Hill House Home Cecil Hand Towels

These will be going straight into the guest bathroom.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Zipper Tote

Longchamp’s water-resistant nylon tote is a workwear staple, and the expandable zippers make it the perfect travel companion.

OneSkin OS-01 Face Starter Kit

The first of its kind, the OS-01 Face Starter Kit targets your skin on a molecular level to improve skin texture.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

I’m hoping this Le Creuset pan will convince me to start cooking more than just eggs in this lifetime.

