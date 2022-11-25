ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things season 5 will build on storylines set up in the show's second chapter, tease the Duffer brothers

By Amy West
Stranger Things season 5 is still a long way off, given that the writers only started penning the scripts three months ago. With that, we predictably don't know much about what's in store for Eleven and the gang, but thanks to a recent tease by the Duffer brothers, we do know that the fifth and final installment will follow directly on from narratives set up in season 2.

"The success of season 1 freaked us out and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing," Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum . "But it was way too much – [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times].

"For season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big season 2 ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in season 2."

If long-term viewers can recall, Stranger Things season 2 mostly centers on Eleven's past at Hawkins laboratory and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), as he struggles to adjust back to the real world after being trapped in the Upside Down. It explores his connection to the alternate reality and the all-powerful Mind Flayer, which is sure to be a big theme in the new episodes.

Season 4 concluded with every group of characters – in Nevada, Indiana, and Russia, respectively – somewhat unknowingly teaming up to take down the villainous Vecna. While Max baited his mind at the Creel House, Robin, Steve, and Nancy set fire to his defenseless physical form in the Upside Down. Simultaneously, Mike and Will dunked Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in a makeshift sensory deprivation tank, and her consciousness found its way to Max to assist her in facing off against the big bad. But as Will states towards the end of episode 9, Vecna – who, it turns out, was essentially the Mind Flayer's boss – is far from defeated... and he'll definitely return in the next chapter.

"Now that I'm back, in Hawkins, I can feel him. He's hurt, he's hurting, but he's still alive. It's strange knowing now who it was this whole time. But I can still remember what he thinks, and how he thinks. He's not gonna stop, ever, not until he's taken everything... everyone... We have to kill him," he grimly told Mike in the finale.

To keep up to date with the Netflix show's latest news, check out our guide to Stranger Things season 5 . If you're in the mood for something else, though, have a gander at our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

ComicBook

DC Releases Robin & Batman Trailer

Discover Dick Grayson's origin story as the Boy Wonder in a trailer for Robin & Batman. The Eisner-winning creative team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li'l Gotham) reunited for Robin & Batman, a limited series that chronicled Dick Grayson's journey to becoming Batman's sidekick and finding his way in the DC Universe. Lemire and Nguyen are no strangers, having collaborated on the successful Image Comics series Descender and its spinoff Ascender. Robin & Batman brought the duo's creative synergy back to DC last year, and the publisher has collected Robin & Batman #1-3 into a graphic novel featured in the new trailer.
NME

David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’

David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
GamesRadar

Rick and Morty season 6, episode 8 review, recap, and analysis: 'Analyze Piss'

Warning: This Rick and Morty season 6 episode 8 review is packed with spoilers. If you haven’t seen the episode, stop reading now – you don’t want to make Mr. Poopybutthole sad, do you?This episode may mark a first in Rick and Morty’s long run – and not just because its title will require a few asterisks in more prudish TV listings. Yes, bumbling patriarch Jerry has had...
The Hollywood Reporter

“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
ComicBook

Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10

With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
ComicBook

Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel

Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
