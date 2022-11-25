ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rams at Chiefs: Updated odds and betting lines with Matthew Stafford out

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
There was always a chance Matthew Stafford wouldn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon after leaving the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the New Orleans Saints, which caused oddsmakers to wait a little while before releasing betting lines for this weekend’s game.

Eventually, Tipico Sportsbook listed the Rams as 14.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs on Monday, but Stafford was officially ruled out by Sean McVay on Wednesday afternoon. Since then, the spread has shifted, but only slightly.

As of Friday morning, the Rams are 15.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs. The over/under moved more than the spread, dropping from 44 points to 42. Previously, the Rams had never been underdogs of more than seven points with McVay as their head coach, so this is uncharted territory for them.

It’s the biggest spread of the week, too, making it a game very few people expect the Rams to win.

