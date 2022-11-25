FOX snubs Rams, only puts Chiefs in 'America's Game of the Week' promo

The higher-ups at FOX probably aren’t thrilled about the state of the Los Angeles Rams right now. The network is broadcasting the Rams-Chiefs game on Sunday and it’s being billed as “America’s Game of the Week,” but it’s hardly an interesting matchup anymore with Matthew Stafford out and the Rams sitting at 3-7.

So naturally, it’s gotten challenging to promote what’s supposed to be a marquee matchup that has one team favored by 15 points. That team isn’t the Rams, by the way.

So when FOX was promoting all of its big upcoming events this week, it left the Rams out of the picture – quite literally. There was no mention of the Rams in the graphic, only showing Patrick Mahomes with a Chiefs-colored background.

They at least could’ve stuck the Rams’ logo somewhere on the graphic, or included a photo of, you know, one of the team’s other stars, even if Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both out.

There’s a guy named Aaron Donald. Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner are also still in Los Angeles, last we checked.