ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX snubs Rams, only puts Chiefs in 'America's Game of the Week' promo

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTQHi_0jNVTOJZ00

The higher-ups at FOX probably aren’t thrilled about the state of the Los Angeles Rams right now. The network is broadcasting the Rams-Chiefs game on Sunday and it’s being billed as “America’s Game of the Week,” but it’s hardly an interesting matchup anymore with Matthew Stafford out and the Rams sitting at 3-7.

So naturally, it’s gotten challenging to promote what’s supposed to be a marquee matchup that has one team favored by 15 points. That team isn’t the Rams, by the way.

So when FOX was promoting all of its big upcoming events this week, it left the Rams out of the picture – quite literally. There was no mention of the Rams in the graphic, only showing Patrick Mahomes with a Chiefs-colored background.

They at least could’ve stuck the Rams’ logo somewhere on the graphic, or included a photo of, you know, one of the team’s other stars, even if Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both out.

There’s a guy named Aaron Donald. Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner are also still in Los Angeles, last we checked.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ latest disappointment should come at no surprise

Last week the Kansas City Chiefs were set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers with just Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce as the receiving options. Then, Toney left the game early with a hamstring injury. Toney’s health -or lack thereof- is big reason...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos

Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy