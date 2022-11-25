ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

I own the Echo Show 15 and it's worth buying in this Black Friday deal

By Yasmine Crossland
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OolQW_0jNVRZZ400

Amazon is where you'll find the best Black Friday deals , especially when it comes to their own devices, be that its smart speakers or its smart displays, like this one.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 has had its price knocked down to £189.99 for the big day, which is the lowest it has ever been. I own one and I absolutely love it so I think this is a really good deal that is worth buying, especially if you live in a bustling household.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cpHQ_0jNVRZZ400

Echo Show 15: was £239.99, now £189.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 15 has had its price cut by £50 for Black Friday, which makes it the cheapest it has ever been right now. Amazon's biggest smart display has loads of uses and will be best used in busy spots like the living room or kitchen. View Deal

Why you should buy the Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is a smart display designed to sit centrally in your home, so in a communal space like the kitchen or living room.

You can mount it up on the wall, or you can buy a stand for it, but whichever you choose, it can be used in either landscape or portrait mode. I've been using one for a while now and there are a few things that I absolutely love about it.

Firstly, it gives you more ways to control your smart home. You can adjust the brightness of the lights on the screen, see what's switched on and where, or show a live stream from your video doorbell. A lot of these features can be added as handy widgets on the home screen which makes them super easy to access by touch as well as by voice.

Another feature I really like is the shared calendar, every member of your household can add in what they're doing and when so everyone can keep up with one another. You don't really know how useful that is until you start using it, for busy homes, it'll be game-changing!

If you end up using this in the kitchen, the recipes are really handy too. Get suggestions based on what you like and follow them on the screen. Or if you know what you're cooking, the display can keep you entertained as you go by streaming TV shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.

Finally, something else worth mentioning is that when you aren't using the Echo Show 15, it doubles up as a digital photo frame switching between your chosen photos or pieces of art, which is fantastic!

If you're keen to find out more, read the Echo Show 15 review .

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
CNET

13 Cyber Monday Deals Under $10 Still Available After Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? In this economy? Money may be a bit tighter these days, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself (seriously, you deserve it). If you're working with less disposable income this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the most affordable deals below that can help you grab some gifts or everyday essentials for less.
Men's Health

Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
The Independent

This Apple Watch Black Friday deal takes the series 7 down to its lowest ever price

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is showing no sign of slowing down, with more products entering the virtual bargain bucket or those already in the sale having their prices slashed further as we speak.From home appliances such as air fryers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves and more to big-ticket tech treats such as TVs, laptops, gaming and phones, there’s no short supply of savings to be had, and we’re keeping tabs on the latest and greatest on our designated Amazon Black Friday guide.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowBut, every now and again, a really great deal comes out of...
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday

If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
CNET

Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday

Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy