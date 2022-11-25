Looking for a Black Friday coffee machine deal? These top brands are going cheap

Rest assured every year some of the best Black Friday deals revolve around the humble coffee maker. However, this year the range of models includes some of the hottest models currently available, and from the best brands too. We've already found a prime selection from the likes of DeLonghi, Breville and L'Or, but more are emerging by the hour.

While coffee machines are frequently discounted anyway, the benefit of Black Friday deals is that prices can be slashed even further, with big name brands including Nespresso, Lavazza, Sage and De'Longhi appearing with reductions of up to 65%.

Here's a few to get the ball rolling...

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine was £525 now £472

An all in one espresso machine with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute, all without the hassle. There's dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, digital temperature control and microfoam milk texturing. All from a machine that is great to look and and works fast, efficiently and quietly too. What's not to like? View Deal

Breville One-Touch Coffee House was £339 now £169



Get Barista-style coffee the easy way with Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF148 Coffee Machine. It can make single or double shot espressos and delivers lattes and cappuccinos too. There's an illuminated progress bar, which lets you know when the machine is up to temperature and when your drink is ready. There's flavour choice too as you can choose between your favourite brand of ground coffee and ESE pods because the machine can take both. Automatic milk frothing also features. View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy Espresso Coffee Machine was £299 now £109

This awesome little machine works like a one-touch Barista with the ability to tweak and fine-tune your brews to suit. There's Alexa built in, it works with Modo Mio capsules and there's the ability to pull it all together using voice control to make your next coffee. The capsule drawer holds up to 10 too, so there's very little effort involved in making your favourite brew. View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903140 Coffee Machine was £199 now £89

Get great coffee the easy way with this Nespresso Vertuo capsule compatible machine. There are a range of cup sizes, one-touch operation and a quick and easy brewing time. It heats up in around 40 seconds, while the machine is energy efficient too. Call upon the services of a Nespresso milk frother if you want to add a touch of creamy milk to proceedings. View Deal

De'longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Plus Automatic Machine was £99.99 now £53.49

The brilliantly simple machine that is the Genio S Plus means you can have coffee quickly, easily and efficiently too. There's a really compact design, so virtually no footprint, a 15 bar pump, so plenty of pressure and an eco mode that saves on electricity. Combine that with the discount and you've got a bargain. This package also includes 3 boxes of Starbucks coffee pods. Cool beans. View Deal