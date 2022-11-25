ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's On TV Christmas bumper issue on-sale date revealed!

The What's On TV Christmas double issue on-sale date is Tuesday, December 13 2022 (even earlier in some places!).

It is your 14-day TV guide to all the Christmas TV for December 24 to January 6. Packed full of all the TV treats coming your way over the festive period plus a bumper film guide, the top Soap stories, and the best of Netflix , Disney Plus , and more. It's the family's favourite guide!

There are so many Christmas treats to enjoy including the Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special , the second-ever Death in Paradise Christmas special , and the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2022 .

Other highlights include The Smeds and The Smoos , this year's big Christmas animation, and the very last ever Doc Martin , the Doc Martin Christmas special . That will be an emotional one for fans as Martin Clunes waves a last goodbye to the much-loved character.

You can also expect lots of drama in Coronation Street , Emmerdale , EastEnders and Hollyoaks .

Last year's cover, we reveal this year's soon! (Image credit: Future)

Remember, the What's On TV Christmas issue will this year go on sale on Tuesday, December 13 2022.

What’s On TV has Christmas all wrapped up! It’s a cracker and your ultimate Christmas TV Guide !

Make sure you have an extra special Christmas and buy a copy of Britain’s favourite festive TV guide, on sale Tuesday, December 13 and may be available in some shops earlier!

