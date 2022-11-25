NeNe Leakes and her family received great news ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Her 23-year-old son Brentt was hospitalized nearly two months ago after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. The RHOA alum took to social media after reports surfaced about the ordeal. In an Instagram live, she confirmed Brentt was indeed in the hospital and recovering, but noted the doctors didn't know what triggered the health scare at his young age.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO