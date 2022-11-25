Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Bob Dylan's 'regret' over 'error in judgment' in book signing row
Bob Dylan has offered his 'deepest regrets' to fans over an 'error in judgment' which led to a row over 'hand-signed' copies of his new book which were actually autographed using a machine which replicated the star's scrawl.
Hugh Grant hates iconic Love Actually scene
'Love Actually' star Hugh Grant hates his iconic Downing Street dance scene, describing it as "excruciating".
