Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI ALERT: 2 more runs canceled today
West Seattle Water Taxi runs have been canceled today in addition to what was already announced as a result of Metro being down to one boat for both routes. From the most-recent alert: “The 11:30 a.m. departure from Pier 50 in Downtown Seattle and the noon departure from West Seattle have been canceled today to support fueling operations. Service resumes with the 12:30 p.m. departure from Pier 50 and the 1:00 p.m. departure from West Seattle.” The Water Taxi is running with the smaller backup boat Spirit of Kingston handling both West Seattle and Vashon Island while the larger regular boats, Doc Maynard and Sally Fox, are out for propeller repairs blamed on “submerged debris.”
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Grupo Firme performs at Yakima SunDome
Yakima had big-name visitors on Saturday night as Grupo Firme played at the SunDome in a sold-out show. The Mexican banda group is known for hits like “Ya Supérame,” “Pa’ Todo el Año,” and “En Tu Perra Vida.” They were described by Billboard magazine as the “biggest Mexican group in the world,” and are the first banda group to do a U.S. stadium tour.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, outbound
12:12 PM: Thanks to Danny McMillin for the photo of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it headed out this morning. The tracker suggests it’s bound for San Diego. One month ago, it returned home to Bremerton after what the Navy said was its Carrier Strike Group’s final training pre-deployment.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Another West Seattle COVID-testing site shuts down
Two months shy of two years after its opening, the Curative COVID-testing trailer at Don Armeni Boat Ramp has closed. We asked about its status after noticing it was no longer listed on the company’s webmap, though the trailer was still on site when we checked this morning. Curative spokesperson Pasquale Gianni tells WSB the company expects to close all its COVID-testing sites by the end of the year, unless “an unexpected demand for testing services” arises. (Gianni adds that the company is pivoting to another health-care venture, involving “a new approach to employer-based health insurance” that it’s launching in Austin, Texas.) For a while, Curative also had a testing van on the Summit Atlas campus in Arbor Heights, but closed that one in May.
westseattleblog.com
ORCAS: In central Puget Sound again this afternoon
1:33 PM: Orcas have been headed north along the west side of Vashon Island, in Colvos Passage, and Kersti Muul just texted that they’ve emerged from the passage and are headed northeast, so they might be in view from West Seattle as you look across Puget Sound. Let us know if you see them!
Snow in Tri-Cities forecast this week. Seattle could get more
Travel could be challenging on Cascade Mountain passes, including on I-90.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display
In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset. Most of the decorations that were...
westseattleblog.com
Date set for next West Seattle High School 50th-anniversary reunion
West Seattle High School Class of 1973, your 50th-anniversary reunion is set – and you have nine months to prepare. Here’s the announcement:. Save the date and share the news! The “Blue and Golden” 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School class of 1973 has been scheduled. Our luncheon reunion will be held at Salty’s on Alki on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. For full details, visit our class website at WSHS73.org.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday
11:04 AM: Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 26-27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Shopping super-small at C & P Coffee’s craft fair
On this day of emphasis on “shopping small,” here’s one of your chances to buy from individual crafters/artists: Today’s holiday craft fair at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Among those participating are Karen Johnson, whose drawings explore “the biodiversity of our world … to serve as a reminder to us all that the world is full of many wonders, and we should use it wisely”:
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white CR-V
Last seen the afternoon of Wednesday. November 23, on 42nd Ave SW between SW College St. and SW Walker St. It’s a 1999 White Honda CR-V with brand new tires. We were out of town for the holiday weekend and returned yesterday to find it stolen. Police report # 2022-317990.
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers
MercyMoi November 28, 2022 (1:44 pm) I’m thrilled to hear SW Teen Life could be actually expanding hours. This past summer they told teen visitors the Center might have to close down. Their summer hours were terrible, too – opening at 3:30pm. (?!?) Also, I haven’t seen the survey yet but I hope there’s space to complain about the lack of posted hours. Neither Google nor the City’s website has had updated info since the pandemic. If you want teens to use your space you have to make accurate info, like hours open, available online. That’s my quibble. Of course I think the Center is a huge gift to the community and I’m glad they’re supporting our youth!
westseattleblog.com
Looking for a Seattle Parks restroom that’s not ‘closed until spring’?
That’s the newest Seattle Parks restroom building (aka “comfort station”) in West Seattle, and it’s also one that Parks plans to keep open through the winter. The department is wrapping up its fall/winter closure of most restroom buildings and drinking fountains, but published a citywide list of which outdoor-accessible restrooms it’s planning to keep open. Here’s the West Seattle list:
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart surgeries due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Comments / 0