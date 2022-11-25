Two months shy of two years after its opening, the Curative COVID-testing trailer at Don Armeni Boat Ramp has closed. We asked about its status after noticing it was no longer listed on the company’s webmap, though the trailer was still on site when we checked this morning. Curative spokesperson Pasquale Gianni tells WSB the company expects to close all its COVID-testing sites by the end of the year, unless “an unexpected demand for testing services” arises. (Gianni adds that the company is pivoting to another health-care venture, involving “a new approach to employer-based health insurance” that it’s launching in Austin, Texas.) For a while, Curative also had a testing van on the Summit Atlas campus in Arbor Heights, but closed that one in May.

