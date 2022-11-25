ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45+ incredible Apple deals. Get Black Friday savings on the hottest products

By Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27S55j_0jNVOOQK00
Shop iPads, AirPod Pros and more for less for Black Friday. Apple / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 4:52 PM ET: We are hunting the best Apple deals for Black Friday , from laptops to Apple pens and beyond. We're updating prices and adding deals here all day long, so stay tuned! - Sara Miranda, Reviewed

Black Friday is here, and there are several retailers with incredible Black Friday sales . Whether you're looking for major tech devices like the best laptop we've tested —the MacBook Air 2020 —or smaller accessories like Apple AirPods , there are many Apple deals available for you to take advantage of. If you're searching for the best Black Friday markdowns on Apple products right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Apple Black Friday deals

AirPods Pro deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNMXy_0jNVOOQK00
AirPods are down to $189 right now. Apple

This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $190 —$60 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $190 (Save $60)

iPad deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgMo7_0jNVOOQK00
iPads are majorly discounted for Black Friday. Apple

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, pick up our vote for the best upgrade —the 2021 Apple iPad —for $60 off ahead of Black Friday. The best-selling model is down to just $270 right now in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

2021 iPad for $270 (Save $59)

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocH5r_0jNVOOQK00
These are the best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2022. Apple

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) , we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

Black Friday iPhone deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhLrw_0jNVOOQK00
You can get brand new iPhones for a discount for Black Friday. Apple / Reviewed

Save on iPhones at Amazon, Verizon and AT&T

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjzhn_0jNVOOQK00
The 2022 Apple iPad is on sale for Black Friday. Apple

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air . Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) , and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag one from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

Black Friday AirPod deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303ELR_0jNVOOQK00
Apple AirPods are marked down for Black Friday; get them before they're gone! Apple / Reviewed

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) . They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some hearing protection, noise canceling properties and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $190—$60 off the original $250 price.

Black Friday MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3feX_0jNVOOQK00
You can get a MacBook Air for $800 for Black Friday. Apple / Reviewed

Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK69Z_0jNVOOQK00
These are the best Apple AirTag deals. Apple

Black Friday Apple Pencil deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeF3o_0jNVOOQK00
Here are the best Apple Pencil deals. Apple

Black Friday Apple TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COwBX_0jNVOOQK00
Apple TVs are on mega sale right now. Apple

Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K 32GB at a sweet deal of $129—$50 off of the original $179 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Black Friday Apple Magic Keyboard deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgOYH_0jNVOOQK00
These are the best deals on Apple keyboards. Apple

Black Friday Apple accessories on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143gNr_0jNVOOQK00
These Apple accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday. Apple

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals .

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Starting today , November 25 , Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website . If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 45+ incredible Apple deals. Get Black Friday savings on the hottest products

