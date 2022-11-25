Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Memphis

(Photo: Nebraska Athletics)

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s matchup today against Memphis in its second game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) vs. Memphis Tigers (2-2)

Friday, Nov. 24, 2022 – 4:30 p.m. CT

State Farm Field House (4,000)

TV: ESPNNews

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet: ESPN App

Nebraska projected starters

Sam GrieselGSr.6-7/216Had 6 points, 8 boards, 4 assists, and 4 turnovers vs. Oklahoma.

Emmanuel BandoumelGSr.6-4/187Posted 13 points and five assists in 35 minutes against Oklahoma.

C.J. WilcherGSo.6-5/208Finished 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 turnovers against OU.

Juwan GaryFJr.6-6/215Averaging 13.6 ppg and 8.3 rpg over the last three games.

Derrick WalkerFSr.6-9/245Will make 2022-23 season debut after missing first 5 games.

Memphis projected starters

Alex LomaxGSr.6-0/190Averages 4.5 ppg and 4.8 rpg and is second on the team with 3.5 apg.

Kendric DavisGSr.6-0/177SMU transfer who leads team with 20.5 ppg and 5.8 apg.

Jayden HardawayGSr.6-5/207Scoring 5.3 points per game on 34.8% shooting from the field.

DeAndre WilliamsFSr.6-9/205Averages 12.5 ppg and leads team with 7.5 rpg, 1.8 spg, and 1.0 bpg.

Chandler LawsonFSr.6-7/215Averaging 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

3 keys to victory

Find some offense

Nebraska did plenty of things right in Thursday night’s loss to Oklahoma. But none of it mattered much because the Huskers struggled so badly to score. NU had arguably its worst offensive showing of the season against the Sooners. It scored just 56 points on 42% shooting, including going 9-of-26 (34.6%) from the field and 1-for-9 on 3-pointers in the second half. Memphis ranks in the top 100 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (21st, 90.7), 2-point defensive field goal percentage (71st, 45.2), block percentage (32nd, 14.5), and steal percentage (88th, 11.2). It will be another long night if Nebraska can execute at a significantly higher level offensively.

Be efficient at the rim

As poorly as Nebraska’s offense finished the Oklahoma loss, it actually got off to a very strong start. The Huskers attacked the paint from the opening tip and made their first five shots, all of which coming at the rim. That should be the game plan for NU every game. But against a team like Memphis, there will be a fine line between being aggressive in the post and forcing low-percentage shots. As mentioned, the Tigers are one of the better shot blocking teams in the country. Nebraska also ranks 319th nationally in offensive block percentage (13.2). The Huskers must run their offense inside-out, but decision making at the rim will be critical.

Get Walker going

Speaking of low-post scoring efficiency, Nebraska will get a much needed shot in the arm tonight with the return of Derrick Walker. The sixth-year senior will make his 2022-23 debut against Memphis after missing the first five games due to “healthcare reasons.” Walker set a school record for single-season field goal percentage last year, but his impact on NU’s offense goes well beyond his scoring. Look for the Huskers to run their half court sets through Walker in the high post, where he can be a weapon off the dribble and also a facilitator. Nebraska has had some success using point guard Sam Griesel in the post, and having Walker to distribute could make that strategy even more successful.

Quotable

“We’ve got to bounce back. We can’t let this one linger. Hopefully we’ll knock down some shots tomorrow and get feeling good about ourselves. You’ve got to have a short memory in events like this when you drop the first one.” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on responding to Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma.

Nebraska vs. Memphis prediction

Memphis (-10.5) 73, Nebraska 61

Robin’s overall season record: 3-2

Robin’s record vs. the spread: 3-2

