ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Hoops podcast: Nittany Lions focused on growth

By Thomas Frank Carr
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pg7Hk_0jNVNsQZ00
Penn State point guard Jalen Pickett has captained the Nittany Lions to a 5-1 record and one of the hottest shooting starts in program history (Photo: Dan Althouse/BWI)

Penn State basketball finished 2-1 in the Charleston Classic last weekend and heads into a light week with only Lafayette on Friday. To get fans ready for what’s to come, the Blue White Illustrated Hoops podcast brings insight from expert Nate Bauer. He and host Thomas Frank Carr discuss how things have started the year and how they might change before the Nittany Lions pick up play in earnest around the Big Ten tipoff weekend. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, so you don’t miss an episode of the show!

Penn State taking self-scouting, improvement seriously

T-Frank and Bauer start the show with a review of the Charleston Classic and the close loss to Virginia Tech that landed Penn State in third place for the weekend. Bauer discusses how poor shooting was to blame and is still very high on the team’s ability to win each night, even with glaring disadvantages in the paint.

Next, Bauer details what he learned from Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry this week and how the team is using these off days around the holiday to get better. The team only plays two games in nine days between the end of the tournament and the game against Clemson next Tuesday.

So what are they doing? Bauer talks about the team’s need to improve its young players and critical facets of its identity with self-scouting. Next, he and T-Frank discuss what those facets are. Bauer describes Penn State’s identity through six games and points to the areas of improvement but also highlights its clear strengths. Finally, he gives a timeline for how and when the freshmen can contribute through this non-conference slate.

Check out the related basketball content below:

Penn State takes defensive strides, sticking to plan: Notes

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry is leaning into the plan. His Nittany Lions stocked up on shooters in the offseason and have established themselves as one of the nation’s most proficient, electric teams from beyond the arc.

And Shrewsberry is fully intending to see that continue the rest of this season.

Coming off a 2-1 set at the Charleston Classic last weekend, Shrewsberry visited with the media to take stock of the Nittany Lions as they continue through their successful nonconference slate:

Setting the formula

Among the top teams in made 3-pointers, 3-point attempts, and 3-point shooting percentage, the season’s opening stretch has offered an opportunity for self-reflection. Held under 60 points only by Virginia Tech, Penn State isn’t denying its interior size soft spots. But, with a resolve to shoot well and shoot often from deep, the course for the season is set.

“The strength of our team is our shooting, and us being able to have multiple guys that can spread the floor, that can shoot, that can move it to each other. We have to buy into that and I think we’ve done a good job of doing it,” Shrewsberry said. “People also know what our strength is. So their game plan is to try and take that away, and I think that’s where we have to be good is to take advantage of that. So I think that’s gonna continue to be a growth process for us, of knowing this is who we are, this is who we want to be, and let’s continue to play to our style.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football: Olu Fashanu makes his decision for 2023

Penn State Football received great news today concerning one of its draft-eligible players. The Olu Fashanu decision will fortify the blindside of Penn States’ future. With the regular season concluded, it usually takes a couple of weeks before we hear about the future of Penn States’ draft-eligible players. Penn State Offensive Lineman Olu Fashanu isn’t following those timelines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
CLEARFIELD, PA
AllPennState

Penn State Looks Toward the Future After a Big Finish

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford took a tearful lap around Beaver Stadium, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did somersaults on the sideline and coach James Franklin photo-bombed his players' family selfies. The postgame moments following Penn State's 35-16 victory over Michigan State both carried and lifted weights. Players said goodbye, parents...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job

PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona precinct audit could result in recount

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA
rtands.com

Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal

The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made after stolen SUV crashed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving. Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m. According to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy