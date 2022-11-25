WATCH: NFL on Fox Shares the Wan'Dale Robinson Story on Thanksgiving

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On top of feasts and football, Thanksgiving serves as a time for reflection. Despite difficult circumstances, gratitude is not in short supply for Wan’Dale Robinson. Throughout the former Wildcat’s life, he’s faced adversity. He’s thankful for all of the lessons he’s learned along the way.

When Wan’Dale was first making plays on the gridiron, his father was dealing drugs. Dale Robinson spent 10 years of his son’s life behind bars. Now they’re working together to help strengthen the bonds of incarcerated families with the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation. Their story is uplifting and inspirational.

Ahead of the Thursday’s tilt between the Giants and the Cowboys, the NFL on Fox spoke to Dale and Wan’Dale Robinson for a feature about their relationship. Fox Sports still doesn’t know how to share their content on the internet effectively. But you can still watch the entire outstanding story online, or check out this low quality recording from YouTube below.

Unfortunately, we did not get to see Wan’Dale Robinson in action for the Giants Thursday afternoon. Just days before the Thanksgiving matchup, the record-breaking pass-catcher suffered a torn ACL. The injury in the middle of his first 100-yard game ended his rookie season.

This injury is not Wan’Dale’s first setback. If he can survive two years in Lincoln, he can return and thrive for the New York Giants.