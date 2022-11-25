Steve Sarkisian wants Texas to keep digging deeper after Kansas win

John Rivera | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas has come a long way this season. Through highs and lows, the Longhorns have battled through a tough schedule, especially during the Big 12 season, to now sit at 7-4 on the year. Even so, Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want his team to take it easy even though they have just one game left.

Sarkisian spoke during his press conference on Monday about staying focused to end the campaign. He says his players have done well with that to this point and it has shown in their play over the course of the season.

“I’m really proud of our guys to stack road wins together and to play the style of football that we’ve been playing. I think it’s a physical brand of football. I think you could feel our effort in which we play the game. We’re playing smart. So I’m proud of the guys,” said Sarkisian. “Again, you can always look back and play the what-if game. But, in the end, the resiliency of our guys has shown. I’m very proud of that.”

Texas has followed each of their four losses with a win in the following outing. That shows a level of strength for them to do that, especially since the last two have come in conference play on the road.

However, they have to show that effort one last time today against Baylor. Rather than hit the breaks as they come to the stop, Sarkisian wants to see his team race to the finish line with a win today.

“I’m proud of their ability to stick together and fight through some of the adversity that we’ve been faced with. (They’ve) showed a great deal of perseverance and a lot of pride in putting on that jersey and that helmet every weekend. We’ve got another opportunity this weekend to do that,” said Sarkisian. “I’ve always challenged our guys that, when you get good victories, that’s not time to relax. That’s the time to dig deeper and hone in with even more mental intensity”

“So, again, a lot to be proud of for the season, but more work to do. That’s kind of the approach we have.”

Considering the expectations Texas came in with, finishing with eight wins on the year is a solid achievement. It will just take a win over the Bears today to do that. With that effort Sarkisian’s referring to, though, they may accomplish exactly that by this afternoon.