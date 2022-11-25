Five South Carolina football predictions for the Clemson game

Photo: CJ Driggers | GamecockCentral.com

As South Carolina football matches up against Clemson in a rivalry game on Saturday, GamecockCentral.com staffers take a stab at how the game against the Tigers may play out in the Upstate.

CHRIS CLARK: Last week, Wes Mitchell predicted that Dakereon Joyner would have an increased role against Tennessee. That proved to be accurate, as Joyner was a valuable asset in administering the run game during his snaps at the quarterback position.

Against Tennessee, Joyner took 11 of his 19 snaps from quarterback. He had some key runs, did a good job at the mesh point with his ball carriers, and threw a pass to Spencer Rattler.

Up until game time, we still will not have a sure fire answer as to how much MarShawn Lloyd and Christian-Beal Smith will be able to do. Regardless, Joyner’s efforts the past two weeks have carried some quality. USC’s staff would be well-suited to continue that, so here’s to thinking he will play a prominent role against Clemson once again.

WES MITCHELL: This is the closest the South Carolina-Clemson game will be since 2015. That was the game in which Perry Orth and Lorenzo Nunez combined to scare the No. 1 Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium with the Gamecocks ultimately going down by two scores and then scoring a very late touchdown to cut it back down to a 37-32 loss. South Carolina is obviously coming off its best offensive performance of the season and the Gamecocks have not had success on the offensive side in the last two games against the Tigers. An increased offensive presence should allow the Gamecocks to keep this one much closer than it has been.

KENDALL SMITH: This is a tough one. Which version of South Carolina is going to show up in Clemson, and which version of Clemson is going to show up in Clemson? The pressure is on the Tigers because a win could help them earn a spot in the CFP. DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t been great this year, and I think he’s going to fall to that pressure. Two interceptions from Uiagalelei is my prediction, and South Carolina is going to need ‘em.

COLLYN TAYLOR: Ask me to make a prediction this time last week and it would have probably been, “pain.” Fast forward a week and things are just a little different. My prediction is the Gamecocks force at least two Clemson turnovers.

The Gamecocks have to in order to win this one, probably, and it’s a secondary that will have a chance to. D.J. Uiagaleli has thrown six picks this year, 16 in his career, and Clemson has been middle of the pack in the ACC turning it over 17 times. South Carolina will have plenty of chances to get the ball off the Tigers.

MIKE UVA: Like we saw against Tennessee, South Carolina played like they had nothing to lose. As heavy underdogs again, USC will keep rolling the dice on offense and we’ll see Dakereon Joyner throw for a TD and run for one as well.