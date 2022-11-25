ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Bendapudi Recommends Reuniting Penn State’s Two Law Schools

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending that the university reunite its two separately accredited law schools into one. Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park would become Penn State Dickinson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle and led by current Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw

Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Finishes Regular Season with 35-16 Win over Michigan State

No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, Big Ten 7-2) defeated Michigan State (5-7, Big Ten 3-6) 35-16 in the regular season finale on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The result secured the Nittany Lions’ first 10-win season since 2019 and eliminated the Spartans from bowl eligibility. After recognizing 22 seniors...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Shines in Confidence-Boosting Performance

Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith made the most of his opportunities on Saturday evening, racking five catches for 83-yards while also passing for a touchdown en route to the Nittany Lions’ 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. It was the sort of performance fans have been hoping to see from a receiver who has shown moments of brilliance as much as moments he would like to have back. A career so-far highlighted by promise but occasionally handicapped by growing pains.
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 35-16 Win over Michigan State

Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday evening to improve to 10-2 on the year, just a win shy of matching its win total from the previous two seasons combined. It wasn’t always flashy but the Nittany Lions leaned on timely play calling, defense and overall quality to close out the regular season on a high note. Penn State’s postseason destination will become clearer in the next week but for now the Nittany Lions will enjoy being one of the few teams to reach double-digit wins. Here are the grades.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 killed in speed-related crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two central Pennsylvanians died after their vehicle lost control and hit a tractor trailer. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were killed in the crash that occurred on Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m. Jensen was driving at an apparent high...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
State College

Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission

Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

