State College
Bendapudi Recommends Reuniting Penn State’s Two Law Schools
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending that the university reunite its two separately accredited law schools into one. Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park would become Penn State Dickinson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle and led by current Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway.
Harrisburg goes back to back with dominant win over Manheim Township
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Cougars called it. One main goal for Harrisburg this season was becoming back to back district champions, but they would have to get through one of two teams that beat them this season. Harrisburg welcomed in Manheim Township Saturday afternoon to Severance Field for the 6A District III championship game, […]
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
State College
Getting to 10 Wins the Hard Way, for Penn State Football and Sean Clifford
Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday gave the Nittany Lions their fourth 10-win regular season in the past seven seasons the hard way. Winning double-digit games in a regular season is tougher than it looks. Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 1993, Penn State has...
State College
Penn State Finishes Regular Season with 35-16 Win over Michigan State
No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, Big Ten 7-2) defeated Michigan State (5-7, Big Ten 3-6) 35-16 in the regular season finale on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The result secured the Nittany Lions’ first 10-win season since 2019 and eliminated the Spartans from bowl eligibility. After recognizing 22 seniors...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
State College
Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Shines in Confidence-Boosting Performance
Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith made the most of his opportunities on Saturday evening, racking five catches for 83-yards while also passing for a touchdown en route to the Nittany Lions’ 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. It was the sort of performance fans have been hoping to see from a receiver who has shown moments of brilliance as much as moments he would like to have back. A career so-far highlighted by promise but occasionally handicapped by growing pains.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 35-16 Win over Michigan State
Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday evening to improve to 10-2 on the year, just a win shy of matching its win total from the previous two seasons combined. It wasn’t always flashy but the Nittany Lions leaned on timely play calling, defense and overall quality to close out the regular season on a high note. Penn State’s postseason destination will become clearer in the next week but for now the Nittany Lions will enjoy being one of the few teams to reach double-digit wins. Here are the grades.
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100K sold to online Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win […]
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
fox29.com
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
2 killed in speed-related crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two central Pennsylvanians died after their vehicle lost control and hit a tractor trailer. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were killed in the crash that occurred on Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m. Jensen was driving at an apparent high...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
abc27.com
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
State College
Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission
Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
