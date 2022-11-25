How to watch: LSU vs. Texas A&M

Courtesy LSU football

In its final game of the regular season, LSU will travel to College Station for a matchup with 4-7 Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be streaming live on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU will take the field one last time for the 2022 regular season on Saturday night with a chance to secure a 10-win season. It would be the Tigers’ first 10-win regular season since 2019 and just the second since 2012. Texas A&M comes into the game trending downward, losing six of its last seven games. Despite that, Brian Kelly is still weary of the talent the Aggies have.

“We’ll prepare accordingly for an outstanding talented football team,” Kelly said to the media this week. “They don’t have the wins that they wanted, but all they need is one, and that’s to beat LSU. So we’ll have to prepare very well, and perform well on Saturday against this football team.”

LSU prepares for talented A&M team

With one final regular season game before the SEC Championship, LSU still has a lot to play for to keep its playoff hopes alive. Kelly emphasized keeping the focus and doing the right things when talking to media this week.

“It’s going on the road against a really talented team that has nothing to lose, and you have to play well, because they will play up to you,” Kelly said. “So I think we just think more terms of challenges within the program that particular wins at this point.”

“It’s really about our preparation and how we prepare is going to make a bigger difference than what anybody says about us. So, I kind of got through that a long time ago that what people say really has little to do on how you play.”