Carscoops
This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again
Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Carscoops
Check Out This Cute Renault 5 GT Widebody Pickup Conversion
It seems that you can find all sorts of things on eBay, even a tuned single-cab widebody ute based on the Renault 5 from the ’80s. This unique conversion is located in Taunton, UK, and is currently listed for sale at £8,000 ($9,673). The custom build is based...
Carscoops
This Guy Has Put Over 670,000 Miles On His Porsche 911 Turbo Proving That You Really Can Daily A Dream Car
Many of us here enjoy the sincere pleasure of piloting an automobile. But very few love driving their personal vehicle quite the same way that Tom Thalmann loves driving his Porsche 911 Turbo. Since new, he’s put more than 676,000 miles (1,087,916 km) on it between daily driving it and tracking it over the years.
Carscoops
190 At 40: How The Baby Benz Changed Everything For Mercedes – And For BMW
Ask most people to name the definitive small sports sedan from the 1980s and they’ll almost certainly namecheck the second-generation BMW 3-series, codenamed E30, which just so happens to be celebrating its 40th birthday this year. But there’s another small, premium German sedan turning 40 in 2022, the W201 Mercedes 190, and it’s arguably even more important than the E30.
Carscoops
2026 Acura NSX Rendering Looks To The Past For A Sexy Future
This story contains illustrations of a NSX created by Ulises Morales that are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda or Acura. On November 16, 2022, Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, put the final touches on the very last Acura NSX Type S. As it stands, that makes it the last NSX ever to leave the factory.
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Carscoops
The MZR Roadsports Evolution Datsun 240Z Asks What If A Perfectionist Restomodded A Fairlady
Although the Nissan (or Datsun) 240Z was enormously popular in the U.S., that wasn’t quite the case in the U.K. One small shop in Bradford, though, is looking to give the country’s enthusiasts the attentively restomodded 240Z they richly deserve. MZR Roadsports is a small shop in the...
Carscoops
No Lowballers, This Chrysler 300C Is Royalty
The Chrysler 300 might be about to exit production but don’t worry. If you want one that’s sincerely unique and won’t ever be mistaken for an average everyday 300 boy, we have found it. This 2007 example is about as customized as a vehicle can be and tries hard to pull off a Rolls-Royce impersonation.
Carscoops
Production Lamps Shed Light On How Production Audi A6 E-Tron Will Look
The Mercedes EQE has the electric midsize premium sedan market all to itself right now, but that’s about to change. Both Audi and BMW are preparing their own three-box EVs, and these latest spy shots give us a clearer idea of how Ingolstadt’s contender, the A6 e-tron, will look.
Carscoops
This Home-Built Alfa Romeo Racing Game Simulator Will Give You Cargasms
Modern car-related video games have ultra-realistic graphics, but it is still quite hard to replicate the feeling of a real car when sitting in your living room. A petrolhead from Poland found the solution to this problem by building a DIY driving simulator using genuine interior parts from Alfa Romeo models.
Carscoops
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Carscoops
Kahn’s Fiat 500ec Designio Is Just Like A French Bulldog
The Fiat 500 is a vehicle that’s best described as ‘cute’ but this particular example, brought to life by Kahn, is radically different than any other 500 we’ve seen before it. The British company works on a variety of different cars, big and small, and with...
Carscoops
Tesla Semi Completed A 500-Mile Trip With A Loaded Weight Of 81,000 pounds
As we are patiently waiting for the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to commence on December 1st, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the electric truck completed a 500-mile (805 km) trip while being loaded with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (36.7 tons). This impressive achievement matches the...
Carscoops
BMW’s Head Of Sustainability Says Making Cars Last Longer Could Help The Environment
Monika Dernai, the head of the sustainability team at BMW, said this week that one simple way of reducing waste and the impact of automobiles on the environment is simply to make them last longer. “We really need to think about prolonging the life of cars; not having a used...
Carscoops
Would You Ever Pay Wildly Over MSRP For A Hot New Car?
Last month we reported how a Nissan dealer was trying to sell a 2023 Z with a “$60,000 market adjustment.” That’s a $60k markup for a car that both Car & Driver and Motor Trend placed second to its Toyota Supra rival in their comparisons tests because it wasn’t as much fun to drive.
Carscoops
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Carscoops
If You Could Only Build A Car Collection Around One Model, What Would It Be?
What would your fantasy garage look like? While some people might fill theirs with an eclectic bunch of cars from different eras and countries, each offering a totally different driving experience to suit a different mood, others are completely fixated on one specific model. Chuck Cocoma definitely falls into the...
Carscoops
Ridiculous Markups On Toyota GR Corolla Begin With 50% Over MSRP
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a significant car in many ways. Most of all, it’s a properly fast, fun, and functional hot hatch. On top of all of that, its starting MSRP is just $36,995, but if one dealer gets its way, it’ll claw $60,223 out of the hands of a Toyota customer for a car that with the same options, should normally cost you $38,843 or $39,938 with delivery and handling. That’s a 50.8% markup ladies and gents.
