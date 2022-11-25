ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay

When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings sign veteran winger Alex Chiasson to AHL tryout

Veteran winger Alex Chiasson is no stranger to going through tryouts to get a contract. It’s a process he has gone through a couple of times in the NHL already. Now, he’ll attempt to convert a tryout in the minors into a full contract as AHL Grand Rapids, the affiliate of the Red Wings, announced that they’ve signed the 32-year-old to a PTO agreement.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever

When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets and Blues Have Opportunity for Perfect Trade

The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are teams who are in very different positions to start the season. The Blue Jackets are one of the front runners for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes while the Blues look to battle for a playoff spot later into the season. One thing they do have in common though is each team has a player who has underperformed or fallen out of favor and could benefit from a change of scenery. Emil Bemstrom was recently sent down by the Blue Jackets and Logan Brown hasn’t been able to become a regular in the Blues’ lineup but is also currently injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks

Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy