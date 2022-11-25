BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 1915, Corning Inc. introduced a brand-new line of clear bakeware dishes made of shock-resistant glass. This bakeware was less likely to crack or explode under extreme temperature changes. They used this to develop the well-known Pyrex bakeware. Today, Pyrex casserole dishes are made out of soda-lime glass, stoneware and metal. You can find them in both professional and amateur kitchens.

8 HOURS AGO