ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtaj.com

Tis the season to shop local with Create & Curate in Indiana, Pa.

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Create & Curate is a multi-vendor boutique featuring 30+ local small businesses, located in Indiana, Indiana County. Co-owners Sam Jam and Ashley Kersey stop by Studio 814 to share some of the amazing things happening at their store!. With holiday shopping in full swing, consider...
INDIANA, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 1354 Terwood Rd | Huntingdon Valley | Lisa Munn | Compass

Lisa Munn of Compass added a new listing for sale at 1354 Terwood Rd in Huntingdon Valley. There is an open house on Sunday November 27th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm . For additional details, click here. Opportunity knocks! This property has been in single family ownership for over 4 decades....
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Christmas tree farms in limited supply this year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Under normal circumstances, you may have a couple of weeks to get Christmas trees. However, this year you may want to grab them as soon as this weekend. Christmas tree farmers have a limited supply this year due to multiple factors. One of those is the high demand from previous years. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Playtime Pottery hosts annual Ornament Sale

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Playtime Pottery is a Paint your own Pottery studio that offers a wide variety of pottery painting, canvas painting, private parties, ladies’ nights, and events. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kiki Callahan, owner of Playtime Pottery, about her holiday ornaments that you can...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg holds WinterFest Tree lighting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, another Christmas tree lighting took place in Hollidaysburg Friday evening. Hollidaysburg borough hosted its annual WinterFest Tree lighting along with a soup sampling between 5 -7 p.m. The fest was free to attend but participants who wanted to vote in the soup sampling […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA
WJAC TV

Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher

HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona precinct audit could result in recount

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
ALTOONA, PA
fastphillysports.com

PENN STATE MAY COME UP ROSES, BUT COTTON IS BEST BET!

LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) all lost Saturday. So the Nits’ bowl game choices have been enhanced, with the Cotton Bowl the likeliest:. Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent. The Situation: This is Penn State’s most likely NY6 destination. The Lions’...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WJAC TV

Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy