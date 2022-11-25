Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Tis the season to shop local with Create & Curate in Indiana, Pa.
INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Create & Curate is a multi-vendor boutique featuring 30+ local small businesses, located in Indiana, Indiana County. Co-owners Sam Jam and Ashley Kersey stop by Studio 814 to share some of the amazing things happening at their store!. With holiday shopping in full swing, consider...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 1354 Terwood Rd | Huntingdon Valley | Lisa Munn | Compass
Lisa Munn of Compass added a new listing for sale at 1354 Terwood Rd in Huntingdon Valley. There is an open house on Sunday November 27th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm . For additional details, click here. Opportunity knocks! This property has been in single family ownership for over 4 decades....
Christmas tree farms in limited supply this year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Under normal circumstances, you may have a couple of weeks to get Christmas trees. However, this year you may want to grab them as soon as this weekend. Christmas tree farmers have a limited supply this year due to multiple factors. One of those is the high demand from previous years. […]
wtaj.com
Playtime Pottery hosts annual Ornament Sale
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Playtime Pottery is a Paint your own Pottery studio that offers a wide variety of pottery painting, canvas painting, private parties, ladies’ nights, and events. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kiki Callahan, owner of Playtime Pottery, about her holiday ornaments that you can...
Severe weather canceled Bedford ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’ on Sunday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Nights of Lights” is canceled for Sunday, Nov. 27, due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 from 6 […]
Hollidaysburg holds WinterFest Tree lighting
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, another Christmas tree lighting took place in Hollidaysburg Friday evening. Hollidaysburg borough hosted its annual WinterFest Tree lighting along with a soup sampling between 5 -7 p.m. The fest was free to attend but participants who wanted to vote in the soup sampling […]
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
WJAC TV
Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Altoona precinct audit could result in recount
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
fastphillysports.com
PENN STATE MAY COME UP ROSES, BUT COTTON IS BEST BET!
LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) all lost Saturday. So the Nits’ bowl game choices have been enhanced, with the Cotton Bowl the likeliest:. Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent. The Situation: This is Penn State’s most likely NY6 destination. The Lions’...
d9and10sports.com
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Comments / 0