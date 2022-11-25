ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
People

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Digital Trends

Should you buy a printer on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

There’s a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it’s better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We’re going to explain what’s the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.
TheStreet

Wayfair’s Black Friday Deals Offer Savings up to 80% Off

Image source: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, Wayfair (W) - Get Free Report has started its savings holiday early; and the brand’s not being shy about offering some irresistible deals early this year. Whether you’re on...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cyber Monday Refrigerator Deals

If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator this holiday season, there’s some good news: Significant discounts on top-performing models are more common this season than they were last year, when manufacturers and retailers responded to supply-chain shortages and high demand by reducing holiday promotions. This year, manufacturers have been able to offer larger promotions, which retailers are passing on to consumers. You won’t see many of the 40-percent markdowns that were common before the pandemic, but there are still good deals to be had.
ComicBook

Walmart+ Memberships Are Half Off For Your Black Friday, Paramount+, and PS5 Needs

Walmart has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days plans for the 2022 holiday season, and it all starts today, November 1st with half off a Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart until November 3rd 2022 at 11:59PM ET. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ (which is $49.99 a year if you bought it separately), early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, and 6 months of free Spotify Premium (limited time), It also improves your chances of scoring a PS5 this holiday season.

