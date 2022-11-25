Read full article on original website
LogicMan
4d ago
Lol roids, his body his choice right? Why are roids illegal anyway, cannabis is gonna be legal everywhere soon, why not steroids, testosterone, growth hormone etc… especially for older men say age 45 and up? More muscle stronger bones etc,,,,,
MMAmania.com
A.J. Dobson shows off nasty abscess caused by leg kicks in UFC 280 defeat
If you need another reminder that mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, take a look at the injury A.J. Dobson suffered in his loss to Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280. Dobson was defeated by Petrosyan via unanimous decision, and one of the weapons the Armenian kickboxer used to great effect was leg kicks. Throughout the fight, Petrosyan hammered Dobson’s shin, splitting it apart. Dobson’s output slowed down to the point where he lost on the judges scorecards, and the damage to his leg also led to some serious complications following the fight.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
MMAmania.com
Video: Kayla Harrison’s manager accused of cheating during first-ever loss: ‘I will go to war’
Kayla Harrison tasted defeat for the very first time in mixed martial arts (MMA) this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022), dropping a hard-fought decision (and $1 million) to familiar foe, Larissa Pacheco (watch highlights). Meanwhile, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apparently also suffered an “L” of his own just outside the...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Paddy Pimblett says Jared Gordon getting 'bingoed' at UFC 282: 'He tries to pitter-patter his way to a win'
Paddy Pimblett predicts he’ll add another knockout to his resume against Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the UFC 282 co-main event Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On paper, 11-fight UFC veteran Gordon is expected to be Pimblett’s...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett: Jake Paul ‘actually not that bad’ ... but ‘his fights are fixed’
Jake Paul might have to do something drastic to get everyone to believe in his legitimacy as a boxer. Starting his professional career in 2020, Paul has won his first six bouts with his opponent's difficulty gradually increasing. Despite that, rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, isn’t convinced that there isn’t some foul play at hand.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
MMAmania.com
Latest Bellator 289 fight card, rumors for ‘Stots vs. Sabatello’ on Dec. 9
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here) 135 lb.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) vs. Danny Sabatello (13-1) 125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (17-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-1) 135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (16-1) vs. Magomed Magomedov (19-2) 185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (7-0) vs....
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
UFC free fight: Jon Jones pushed to limit in UFC Hall of Fame war with Alexander Gustafsson
During a slow weekend in MMA amidst the Thanksgiving holiday, the UFC has posted some archives of some of its most memorable fights. A proper list would have Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson from UFC 165 right near the top, as the epic light heavyweight championship fight from September 2013 in Toronto still stands as one of the greatest fights in company history, and has already been enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’
2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
MMAWeekly.com
Anthony Smith fired back at Conor McGregor following Twitter rant: ‘Different rules apply to him’
Did you have a feud between Conor McGregor and Anthony Smith on your MMA bingo card?. It’s a rivalry we didn’t see coming but aren’t exactly upset it’s happening either. Everything stemmed from comments Smith made while on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping....
Tyson Fury suggests his father and Jake Paul should have a bare knuckle boxing fight: “I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him”
Tyson Fury believes his father John should have a bare knuckle boxing match against Jake Paul. It’s no secret that Jake Paul isn’t a well-liked man within the Fury family. His main rival, of course, being Tommy Fury. The two haven’t fought yet but after John Fury took his shirt off and threatened Jake during their last interaction, we’d say negotiations are progressing – or, at least, they should be.
MMA Fighting
Brandon Moreno’s manager: Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry ‘the Ali-Frazier’ of UFC flyweight division
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in January to possibly put a bow on one of the sport’s all-time great rivalries. According to Moreno’s manager Jason House, it’s reminiscent to Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s epic feud in the boxing world.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – Derek Chisora: Full Card Details, How To Watch
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
