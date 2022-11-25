ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aveva's shareholders accept Schneider's $12 billion software takeover

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) won control of Aveva (AVV.L), one of Britain's biggest tech companies, on Friday after minority shareholders approved an offer valuing the industrial software firm at 9.9 billion pounds ($11.9 billion).

France's Schneider, which already owned nearly 60% of Aveva, upped its offer to 3,225 pence earlier this month after several major investors threatened to reject its previous 3,100 pence offer, which they termed "opportunistic". read more

The successful bid will leave only a handful of large tech companies listed in London.

Some 83.49% of shares voted at a court meeting on Friday approved the takeover, clearing the 75% threshold required, Aveva said in a statement to the market.

Shares in the company edged up 0.3% to 3,192 pence following the approval of the offer which was recommended by Aveva's board.

Schneider took majority control of Aveva, one of Britain's biggest software companies, in a 2017 reverse takeover that allowed it to retain its London listing.

The French group said when it launched its full takeover bid in September that Aveva would be an autonomous business and its software would remain "fully agnostic", meaning it will work with or without Schneider Electric hardware.

Aveva's products are used to design and manage oil rigs, ships and chemical plants, while the French multinational spans electrical components, energy management and industrial automation systems.

($1 = 0.8278 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maersk, IBM discontinue shipping blockchain platform

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shipping company Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said on Tuesday it would discontinue a blockchain platform announced in 2018 in partnership with IBM (IBM.N) with the aim of limiting the industry's costly paper trail.
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say

Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
Spain to raise 2 billion euros less from bank, energy taxes, De Cos says

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain estimates the government will raise a combined 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) by 2024 from its proposed taxes on Spanish banks and large energy companies, down from the 7 billion euros initially anticipated by the ruling coalition, central bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.
Amazon touts new data, security services to win cloud business

LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday announced data and security services for businesses in an effort to win more sales and stay the largest cloud-computing provider, ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
Yahoo eyes retail stock trading in growth push - Axios

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Yahoo plans to add retail stock trading and enter new commerce and transaction businesses such as sports betting in a move to boost its revenue, news website Axios reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed company source.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
Logistics and procurement on autopilot is the future Cofactr wants to live in

Cofactr addresses a suite of challenges for electronics producers through pre-manufacturing, third-party logistics services and supply chain automation. By providing these products as a unified strategic solution, the goal is to enable hardware manufacturers the ability to get to production volume without investing in the specialized facilities or headcount historically needed to manage electronic components.
Eni's Italian car sharing service goes electric

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) is adding electric vehicles to its car sharing service in Italy's biggest cities as it deepens its partnership with automaker XEV, the energy group said on Tuesday.
