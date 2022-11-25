ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecryptocurrencypost.net

Alameda Reportedly Withdrew $204M From FTX US Days Before Exchange Collapsed

Alameda Research allegedly withdrew a wide amount of cash from FTX US, FTX crypto exchange’s US affiliate, a few days before the crypto company declared bankruptcy. Most of the withdrawn cryptocurrencies were routed to FTX International accounts, implying that Alameda was acting as a bridge between the two entities–as $142.4M (69.8% of the total) of this was transferred to FTX International wallets–according to the analysis by the crypto intelligence firm Arkham.
DELAWARE STATE
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Crypto Industry Needs to Self-Police

A warning has been issued by the billionaire Bill Ackman that the cryptocurrency industry must self-police or run the danger of being shut down. In a series of tweets posted on November 26, Bill Ackman discussed his perspectives on a range of issues pertaining to cryptocurrencies, one of which being crypto legislation.

