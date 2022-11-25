Alameda Research allegedly withdrew a wide amount of cash from FTX US, FTX crypto exchange’s US affiliate, a few days before the crypto company declared bankruptcy. Most of the withdrawn cryptocurrencies were routed to FTX International accounts, implying that Alameda was acting as a bridge between the two entities–as $142.4M (69.8% of the total) of this was transferred to FTX International wallets–according to the analysis by the crypto intelligence firm Arkham.

