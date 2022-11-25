Read full article on original website
Alameda Reportedly Withdrew $204M From FTX US Days Before Exchange Collapsed
Alameda Research allegedly withdrew a wide amount of cash from FTX US, FTX crypto exchange’s US affiliate, a few days before the crypto company declared bankruptcy. Most of the withdrawn cryptocurrencies were routed to FTX International accounts, implying that Alameda was acting as a bridge between the two entities–as $142.4M (69.8% of the total) of this was transferred to FTX International wallets–according to the analysis by the crypto intelligence firm Arkham.
Bankrupt BlockFi has launched a lawsuit to get Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly hand over Robinhood shares
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company to recover Robinhood shares pledged as collateral for a loan, per the FT.
Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Crypto Industry Needs to Self-Police
A warning has been issued by the billionaire Bill Ackman that the cryptocurrency industry must self-police or run the danger of being shut down. In a series of tweets posted on November 26, Bill Ackman discussed his perspectives on a range of issues pertaining to cryptocurrencies, one of which being crypto legislation.
