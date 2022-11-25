Historic jail on the square to offer event tour

The historic Burnet County jail, 109 South Pierce, is located at the intersection of Washington St. on the Burnet County Courthouse Square. The building was initially constructed in 1884.

The historic Burnet County jail, 109 South Pierce, is located at the intersection of Washington St. on the Burnet County Courthouse Square. The building was initially constructed in 1884. The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County tourism center with a museum for public touring. Artifacts and antique pieces were added to the décor to preserve history.

The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County tourism center with a museum for public touring. Artifacts and antique pieces were added to the décor to preserve history. The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County tourism center with a museum for public touring. Artifacts and antique pieces were added to the décor to preserve history.

The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County tourism center with a museum for public touring. Artifacts and antique pieces were added to the décor to preserve history. The refurbished old Burnet County jail, now the site of the Burnet County tourism center and museum, will offer tours – following the lighting of the courthouse – from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26. File photos

The refurbished old Burnet County jail, now the site of the Burnet County tourism center and museum, will offer tours – following the lighting of the courthouse – from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 26. File photos The regular visiting hours of the center and the jail are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The regular visiting hours of the center and the jail are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The legendary statue of Burnet County Sheriff Wallace Riddell, who lived and worked at the site for 40 years, and an affixed granite monument were moved from the courthouse to the lawn of the old historic jail on July 16, 2016.

Historic jail on the square to offer event tour Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 ImageBody

Burnet lights its Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, also known as the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. Take your Christmas list along with you to the Burnet County Courthouse square as you enjoy live music and sip free hot chocolate from the newly renovated Old Burnet Jail, which will be offering tours up until 6:30 p.m. that evening.

The historic Burnet County jail, 109 South Pierce, is located at the intersection of Washington St. on the Burnet County Courthouse Square. The building was initially constructed in 1884.

The legendary statue of Burnet County Sheriff Wallace Riddell, who lived and worked at the site for 40 years, and an affixed granite monument were moved from the courthouse to the lawn of the old historic jail on July 16, 2016.

A renovation project included not only a complete refurbishment of flooring, ceilings and inmate cells but a new HVAC, electrical, plumbing and sprinkler systems, outdoor landscaping and lighting.

Refurbished features include rebuilt windows and jail mechanisms fixed back to functioning order.

The venue is now be the site of the Burnet County tourism center with a museum for public touring. Artifacts and antique pieces were added to the décor to preserve history.

The regular visiting hours of the center and the jail are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, go to www.highlandlakesofburnetcounty. com.