From the halls of ancient Greece to the heights of television screens, the myth that the physician is more god than mortal has stood the test of time. As such, we are held to moral and superhuman standards no matter how tough things get. And thanks to our friend Hippocrates, we are oath-bound in our virtues to help anyone in need; while putting OUR personal needs aside, of course. Many of us have felt that visceral rush of piety coursing through our veins after a brutal night of call when you stayed at Mr. Johnson’s bedside five more minutes than you had to. “A golf clap for you,” I say. How could we not get an inflated ego knowing if it weren’t for the chemical properties of water, we could walk on it.

2 DAYS AGO