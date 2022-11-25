Read full article on original website
Has medicine lost its why?
From the halls of ancient Greece to the heights of television screens, the myth that the physician is more god than mortal has stood the test of time. As such, we are held to moral and superhuman standards no matter how tough things get. And thanks to our friend Hippocrates, we are oath-bound in our virtues to help anyone in need; while putting OUR personal needs aside, of course. Many of us have felt that visceral rush of piety coursing through our veins after a brutal night of call when you stayed at Mr. Johnson’s bedside five more minutes than you had to. “A golf clap for you,” I say. How could we not get an inflated ego knowing if it weren’t for the chemical properties of water, we could walk on it.
Don’t lie about medical errors. Apologize.
It was around 6 p.m. on April 21, 2013. My mom saw my grandfather dying slowly in the hospital bed. She had pressed the nurse call button frantically over the last 20 minutes. She rushed to the nurse station only to find out nobody was there. She went back to...
How Often Should You Get a Pap Smear? We Asked an OBGYN
If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
‘Living hell’ and the destruction of academic freedom
If universities don’t protect free speech and open debate, they’re no better than finishing schools, if not outright propaganda factories — serving not the nation or the search for truth, but simply the dominant ideology. But that’s increasingly what US colleges have become, routinely closing the door to dissent by shutting down professors, researchers and students who challenge the received wisdom. How many still deserve the vast public support they still receive? The latest example: Stanford professor of medicine Jay Bhattacharya, who with profs from Harvard and Oxford co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020, early in the pandemic, flagging the...
What anticipatory grief feels like [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “I experienced many deaths when I was a nurse, from babies, kids, young adults, the elderly, and my own family. It was always heartbreaking, but I found that staying with the dying and the family and supporting them in what little way I could made the experience more bearable. I was not a hospice nurse, but I did not fear death, and I managed caring for the dying without difficulty. That does not make me an expert, and when my loved ones die, I’m not sure how I will act, but I’m hoping my experience can help those who have not experienced death very much, like Bill’s children.”
A physician’s remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “My own burnout episode forced me into some heavy-duty soul-searching and serious reflection. I got lost in the world of seeing as many patients as possible, battling for more operating room time, and keeping up procedure volumes, prior authorizations, and electronic medical record keeping. I failed to notice early warning signs, including a change in my sleep patterns, apathy towards practice, and things I previously enjoyed in life, such as fitness and surfing. I was constantly irritable, especially toward those who were trying to help me. I started to slowly withdraw from those around me, and I actually started ‘ghosting’ people in my life, concerned I would bring others down, hoping things would eventually get better and just sort themselves out.”
Navigating Life After Cancer
Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
Sensitivity on ‘do not resuscitate’ decisions is vital
The Paralympian Helene Raynsford has shone a light on the distress caused when DNR (do not resuscitate) decisions and conversations are not done appropriately (Paralympian Helene Raynsford was asked to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ form, 22 November). This is symptomatic of longstanding issues with communication around DNRs, which were exacerbated during the pandemic. To base these decisions on assumptions about someone’s disability or age is not only unacceptable, it is also unlawful. Doing so can have a catastrophic impact on people’s trust in the healthcare system, and can result in them being denied appropriate life-saving treatment.
A startup from Parana discovers cancer using data analysis and technology
To reduce these and other high rates of cancer, and taking into account the high cost of treatment, both for patients and for the public and private health system, a group of doctors from Paraná has created PreviNEO, a platform that uses anamnesis based on algorithms to determine each patient’s risk of cancer and other diseases.
Missing a Tooth? These Are the Latest Dentistry Breakthroughs to Fix It
Your teeth are probably one of the most important parts of your mouth that you need to take care of. However, in the unfortunate circumstance that you lose a tooth, you might be confused as to what you should do next. Whether it’s through an accident or a health concern that causes you to lose a tooth, there are some new dental procedures that are helping to fix this problem.
A goodbye note to my suicidal teenagers
On the day before the last day at my last job, I reviewed my patient roster. Five of my seven most worrisome teenagers were currently admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a suicide attempt. This was not completely surprising. It is the fall. Teenagers notoriously struggle two to three months after starting school, getting into academic work, falling prey to bullying and stress, or not meeting their goals. But I was still upset. My most worrisome patients are the one percent that I give 125 percent of my energy to. When they show up, I give them and their families my all. Now I found myself running on empty, knowing I would not be able to tell these teens goodbye.
Using math to better treat cancer
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have identified a new method for scheduling radiation therapy that could be as much as 22% more effective at killing cancer cells than current standard radiation treatment regimens. While many mathematical studies have examined how to optimize the scheduling of radiation treatment for maximum...
People are raving about how much easier it is to read with 'bionic reading' font
This reading tool could be a game-changer for people who have a hard time focusing while reading.
Expert Answers Common Questions About Ostomies After GI Cancer Surgery
From odor to diet concerns, a nurse practitioner answers common questions about colostomies and ileostomies from patients with cancer. Some of the most common questions about colostomies or ileostomies — both methods of bringing stool outside of the body after gastrointestinal surgery — revolve around smell and diet, according to Stephanie S. Yates.
Stop calling it the good cancer
These are the most common words that spill out of providers’ mouths to patients just being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. However, this statement does not make this diagnosis any easier to comprehend and digest the life-altering news that has been received by the patient. The survivability rate for this cancer is a high percentage; that is good news, but not good cancer. An issue at large is that 94 percent of patients who have this cancer have heard their diagnosis referred to as good cancer. Providers need to consider how this life-changing diagnosis impacts a patient’s life, even if the prognosis is not life-threatening, and apply better communication techniques.
Writing Thank You Letters to My Oncology Team Helped Me Feel Grounded and Grateful
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I wrote thank you letters to my oncology care team which, to my surprise, helped put me at ease. Cancer tends to throw people for a loop — it upends their worlds, introducing chaos and uncertainty. After a period of time, once all the shock and fear have subsided a bit, people tend to start talking about gratitude.What does this mean, and what does it look like?
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
