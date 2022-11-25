Read full article on original website
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
State announces broadband plan; county says it is following developments
Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority had released a Statewide Broadband Plan, that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of the commonwealth. “Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This plan...
As Pennsylvania certifies and audits election, lawsuits and a deadlock may slow it down
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania counties submit certified election results to the Department of State, state officials are conducting audits to ensure no mistakes occurred. Counties were to submit their certified results on Monday, and the department will conduct risk-limiting audits to check counties for any errors. Lawsuits...
Op-Ed: Limit levy votes to general elections
Regular elections sit at the heart of American self-governance. They determine our political leaders, define community priorities and civic responsibilities, and ensure that elected officials remain accountable to the people they represent. Special elections, however, too often undermine these benefits, with unusually low voter-turnout representing a small slice of the population that can give special interest groups paying attention to special issues an unhealthy sway.
You can cut down your Christmas tree on federal land with a permit
(The Center Square) - For some Utahns looking for their family’s Christmas tree, they need look no further than the public lands near their home. Several of the Bureau of Land Management’s field offices offer tree permits for personal use, which some people take advantage of during the Christmas season.
Report: South Carolina ranks 28th in cost of electricity
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 18th in total retail sales of electricity and was 28th in average retail price, according to new data from 2021 released recently by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state also ranked 18th in summer megawatt capacity and was 12th in direct...
Georgia Power’s campaign for 12% rate hike nears final showdown
ATLANTA — The final several weeks of Georgia Power’s $2.9 billion rate case will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on. On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission is set to...
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues
(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in...
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
Increased energy assistance announced to help low-income Nebraskans
A boost in federal energy assistance will help low-income Nebraskans over the next year. The federal government is sending an extra $9.7 million beyond the usual allocation to the state for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP. The Biden administration recently announced the increased funding. The...
California high schools need a mission overhaul | Dan Walters
Most of the political debate in California over public education centers on money — particularly the annual exercise of determining how many billions of dollars the state will send to local school systems. Occasionally, the debate shifts to actual education issues — such as whether universal pre-kindergarten programs could...
Mississippi’s charter schools gaining enrollment as public school counts fall
(The Center Square) – Student enrollment at charter schools has been trending upward across Mississippi as counts in traditional public schools has been declining, a new study reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, recently released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts...
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
Nebraska Democrats urge state party to campaign more moderately in future elections
After yet another election where Nebraska Democrats failed to claim top elected offices, several prominent party figures say the state party needs to take a more moderate tone when pitching its candidates to voters. But the current party chair, and others, contend Nebraska Democrats are already doing just that and...
Gov. Edwards urges residents to prepare for the threat of severe weather on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to stay weather aware as a potentially dangerous weather system moves into the state Tuesday. The threat includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The National Weather Service...
Sanders announces inauguration plans, chief of staff
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced details of her inauguration celebration to be held Jan. 7-10 in Little Rock. Philanthropists and business owners Jacqueline and Michael Retzer will co-chair the event. Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner will serve as inaugural coordinators. “When I take office in January, I will...
Early voting for Dec. 10 election ends Saturday; here’s what’s on the ballot for Livingston Parish voters
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3. Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190). Polls will be open...
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms are forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening from the ArkLaTex into the deep south. The risk is Marginal to Enhanced across our area going from west to east according to the Storm Prediction Center. In northeast Louisiana extending all the way to Tennessee, the risk becomes Moderate.
