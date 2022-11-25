Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets dramatic game-winner
Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
While "Don't overreact to the results of one week" is an axiom more frequently served up in the NFL, you can also apply it to the NHL. Saturday's Maple Leafs-Penguins matchup proved to be a good example. The visiting Leafs were +115 on the moneyline despite having an average price of -115 before a 5-2 win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15. (Toronto had also suffered a home loss to the Penguins on Nov. 11.) That's an implied win probability drop of 7% over 11 days despite the game being played in the same venue.
theScore
Avalanche, Galchenyuk agree to 1-year deal for rest of season
The Colorado Avalanche and forward Alex Galchenyuk agreed to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the club announced Monday. The deal is worth $750,000, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Galchenyuk excelled with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, collecting three goals and four assists in...
theScore
Shesterkin self-critical after loss to Devils: 'Played a shit game again'
Igor Shesterkin was his own harshest critic after the New York Rangers fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. "The goalie played a shit game again," Shesterkin said following the loss. "I feel so bad and play so bad. I'm ashamed." He added: "Every goal is easy play...
theScore
Wild demote struggling top prospect Rossi to AHL
Marco Rossi is AHL-bound. The Minnesota Wild assigned their No. 1 prospect to their highest minor-league affiliate, the Iowa Wild, the NHL club announced Monday. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported Minnesota informed Rossi of the decision after a win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Rossi has been a healthy...
theScore
Hellebuyck calls for rule change: Refs 'put me in danger' vs. Stars
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck disagrees with how the referees handled Friday's controversial goal call versus the Dallas Stars that could have cost Winnipeg the game against its Central Division rivals. Winnipeg had a 4-3 lead late in the third period when Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey pushed Stars captain Jamie...
theScore
Bruins' Ulllmark cleared to play after sustaining injury Friday
The Boston Bruins and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that goaltender Linus Ullmark will serve as either the starter or the backup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ullmark exited Friday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes with an apparent arm...
Comments / 0