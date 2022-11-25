Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Michigan moves to No. 2, USC leaps into top four of new college football rankings
Rivalry Week in college football delivers upheaval almost every single season, and the scores and results from Week 13 did not break from tradition as both AP Top 25 poll voters and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee have a mess to sort through when making their updated rankings. Four...
CBS Sports
Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Sources: Georgia Tech targets Brent Key as football coach
Georgia Tech has targeted Brent Key, who went 4-4 as interim coach after taking over for Geoff Collins, as the team's new football coach, sources told ESPN.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Michigan replaces Ohio State in College Football Playoff as LSU, Clemson ruin chances
There is nothing like Rivalry Week to bring clarity to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the bowl games. All but 23 teams are done playing. Conference championship pairings are set. Bowl eligibility has been almost entirely decided. And we now have a lot of clarity from which to determine the bowl projections.
CBS Sports
Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Report: Texas QB Hudson Card to Enter Transfer Portal
He lost the starting job earlier in the season.
CBS Sports
Watch Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Bellarmine Knights will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The #19 Kentucky Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Knights will be stumbling in from a loss. Bellarmine suffered...
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games approaching
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
College basketball games today: 2022-’23 CBB schedule
With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini will stay at home another game and welcome the Syracuse Orange at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Illinois simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily...
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available as Stanford, Cincinnati come open
Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell left to take the job at Wisconsin. The Bearcats are set to move to the Big 12 in 2023, but now will have to do it without the coach who led the program to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
How to watch North Carolina Central vs. UNC-Asheville: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 4-2; North Carolina Central 3-3 The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will take on the North Carolina Central Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. UNC-Asheville earned an 82-66 win in their most recent contest against North Carolina Central in December of last year. UNC-Asheville had enough points...
CBS Sports
Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
Comments / 0