Documentary highlights designated Dark Sky Places in Northern Minnesota with Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal member Travis Novitsky

Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Many people know the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum for its dioramas and the massive woolly mammoth in its main exhibit hall. But it is also home to a giant herbarium — a collection of nearly a million plant specimens collected from all over the world. And amid...
boreal.org
Snowy system trending east
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. The snowy system expected for Tuesday into Wednesday has trended towards the east decreasing the snowfall threat in Minnesota, but northwest Wisconsin will likely still see an impactful storm.
boreal.org
A look at the technology that tells MnDOT how to treat Minnesota's roads
WCCO STAFF via CBS Minnesota News - November 29, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Transportation had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall. But how do they make those crucial decisions -- whether to use salt or brine, and which roads to treat and how?. WCCO's Pauleen Le...
boreal.org
VIDEO: You bike in the winter? Explore all that fat biking has to offer
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 9, 2022. Gunnar Carlson from Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists (MORC) is joining us to share some of the great opportunities to bike year-round in Minnesota. From trail etiquette to snow grooming, he will share the joy of winter fat biking and tips on getting started.
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota
Snow is on track to impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but the big question remains where the highest snow totals will fall within a wider area. "Winter is on our doorstep and is likely to impact both commutes tomorrow. Most areas will see...
redlakenationnews.com
Questions Remain In 2009 Case Of High School Senior Found Dead On Minnesota Tribal Land
A 17-year-old girl was discovered dead on a northwestern Minnesota reservation nearly two months after she went missing, and over 13 years later there are still few answers about what happened to her. Stacy Lanette Hill was last seen alive in early September 2009, and her remains were located on...
redlakenationnews.com
Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake appointed to Young Women's Cabinet
Nov. 23-BEMIDJI - Already a young leader, Lori Martin-Kingbird of Cass Lake has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Young Women's Cabinet, a group that aims to improve the lives and opportunities of young women across the state. Officially announced on Nov. 21, Leech Lake Nation member Martin-Kingbird...
Marine Mill, the first commercial sawmill in Minnesota
Marine Mill was constructed by David Hone and Lewis Judd, two lumbermen from Marine, Illinois, who came to the St. Croix Valley in 1838 to find a suitable lumbering site. They chose to settle in the area for its proximity to fast-growing white pine trees in the northern St. Croix watershed. Hone and Judd built a small sawmill with a flutter wheel and founded the Marine Lumber Company on August 24, 1839. Over the next three decades, the mill’s lumber production grew enormously. During the winter of 1839–1840, it produced roughly 5,000 board feet of lumber. By 1877, it was producing two million board feet of lumber, 500,000 shingles, and 200,000 laths annually. A large steamboat levee spanned the length of the site. About fourteen men worked at the mill on a daily basis, and a 40-by-28-foot log boarding house on the site housed them.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Ope! Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]
When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Comments / 0