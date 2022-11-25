Read full article on original website
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
Police say husband shot wife before turning gun on himself at Buford residence
A Buford woman is dead after being shot by her husband in their home, Sunday morning, Nov. 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Calls about a domestic disturbance were received by Gwinnett County 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for a home at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of elementary school student killed, father hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating after a man allegedly shot his wife before trying to take his own life. Police said the mother of an elementary school student died with the child in the home on Ivy Stone Trail in Buford. Police said the...
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Woman Injured After Being Struck Crossing The Road in Alto
A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. 39-year-old Lloyd Wensel of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
accesswdun.com
GSP cites driver who struck pedestrian in crosswalk at Alto prison
A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. Lloyd Wensel, 39, of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
NE Ga police blotter: bond hearings for gang suspects, indictments for murder suspect
Bond hearings have been held for eight of the eleven suspected gang members arrested in a gang sweep in Hart County: bond for two of them was set at $50 thousand each, with bond denied the other six. The remaining three suspects will have bond hearings in the coming weeks. They were arrested last month in Hart and Franklin counties.
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Marietta man who was missing for nearly 3 weeks found dead in Roswell pond
A Marietta man who was missing for nearly three weeks was found dead in a small pond in Roswell Thursday. The Roswell police department confirmed Thursday that 64-year-old Hussein Esmail had been found dead in east Roswell. Roswell Police Officers spoke with Esmail twice the day he went missing, the...
accesswdun.com
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with the victims. Glenn...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
allongeorgia.com
Roswell fentanyl dealer and his supplier sentenced to federal prison for causing overdose death
Hubert Nathans has been sentenced to federal prison for selling fake Roxicodone pills containing fentanyl to multiple people in Roswell, Georgia, in 2017 and 2018, including pills that resulted in the death of one buyer and serious bodily injury to another. Nathans’ drug supplier, Edward Culton, was sentenced to federal prison earlier this year.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
Ga. man out on bond for rape then strangles man, sells another the drugs that killed him, DA says
CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man who was convicted of rape and released on bond then strangled one man and sold another man the drugs that killed him, according to the Canton district attorney. Nicholas Brian Gosnell, 23, pleaded guilty to rape, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault/strangulation, trafficking fentanyl and...
Comments / 0