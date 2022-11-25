ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Woman Injured After Being Struck Crossing The Road in Alto

A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. 39-year-old Lloyd Wensel of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP cites driver who struck pedestrian in crosswalk at Alto prison

A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. Lloyd Wensel, 39, of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
ALTO, GA
accesswdun.com

2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County

Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

