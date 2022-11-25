ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 7

Gayle Jacketta
3d ago

where is the outrage on the 4 collage students murdered in Idho nothing on this sick news site about it all you hear is club Q there are plenty of deaths all over the country but all we hear over and over Club Q this is WRONG

Reply(1)
5
Bug Mungus
4d ago

every weekend this many kids die on the streets of many american cities. where's the outrage

Reply(1)
14
AP_001737.88b3a53f698a49a09df9bcb06572f9c9.0338
3d ago

The liberal writers of these stories and articles try to stir up sentiment by exaggerations and out and out lies. More black teenagers are killed every week end in Chicago! where are the liberal writers and news outlets then? Where are the gatherings and mourners? Again, this country is going down the toilet.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State

Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners

Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant. Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy