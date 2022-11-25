Read full article on original website
Gayle Jacketta
3d ago
where is the outrage on the 4 collage students murdered in Idho nothing on this sick news site about it all you hear is club Q there are plenty of deaths all over the country but all we hear over and over Club Q this is WRONG
Bug Mungus
4d ago
every weekend this many kids die on the streets of many american cities. where's the outrage
3d ago
The liberal writers of these stories and articles try to stir up sentiment by exaggerations and out and out lies. More black teenagers are killed every week end in Chicago! where are the liberal writers and news outlets then? Where are the gatherings and mourners? Again, this country is going down the toilet.
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
iheart.com
Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State
Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
mprnews.org
Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners
Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant. Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities at forefront of guaranteed basic income experiment
When Sydney Hunter got a flier about St. Paul’s guaranteed basic income program, she thought it was just junk mail. $500 a month with no strings attached seemed too good to be true. But she verified it was real online, and was chosen to participate in the pilot program.
KARE
Flashback: the Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
The fire broke in the vacant Donaldson's Dept. Store Nov. 25, 1982 and destroyed most of a city block. This story originally aired on the 25th anniversary in 2007.
Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map
It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis
A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
