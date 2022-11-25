Read full article on original website
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers
‘God Forgive Me for What I’m Going to Do’: Virginia Authorities Release ‘Death Note’ of Accused Walmart Mass Shooter
The Walmart supervisor who killed six of his colleagues and himself in a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, legally purchased a 9 mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the massacre — and wrote a self-described “death note” found on his phone, authorities revealed on Friday.
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others
'Death Note' From Walmart Shooter Andre Bing Released by Police
The suspect wrote in the note released by the city of Chesapeake that he wished "I could have saved everyone from myself."
Police disclose Walmart suspect's angry note
The suspect in the Walmart shooting bought the gun that morning, and wrote a note complaining about coworkers, adding "My God forgive me"
Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting
(Reuters) -A Walmart supervisor who killed six co-workers at a store in Virginia on Tuesday bought a handgun the day of the shooting and left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him. Information on the firearm...
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
Walmart shooter purchased handgun legally the same day, authorities say
Gunman bought firearm at a local store, police say, and took it to the Virginia branch where had worked since 2010
BET
Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers
A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
