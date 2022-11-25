ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

France 24

Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart

Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Idaho university murder victim’s father says police have told him nothing for days: ‘I’m definitely concerned’

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in a brutal knife attack has said he is “definitely concerned” about the investigation as he revealed that he has had zero contact with police for several days.Steve Goncalves last heard from law enforcement trying to catch Kaylee Goncalves’ killer at around 5pm on Wednesday (23 November). On Saturday, he told Fox News that investigators had fallen silent with him ever since as he voiced frustration with the lack of information he has been given about what happened to his 21-year-old daughter. “Law enforcement told me...
MOSCOW, ID
BET

Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers

A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

