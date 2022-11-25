201+ Black Friday deals 2022
If ever there was a time to treat yourself — today would be it. Black Friday deals are happening at every retailer and the savings are massive. As an expert deals editor — I've been covering retail holidays like Black Friday for over 15 years — I admit that the sales can be repetitive and even predictable. But this year I'm seeing a little bit of desperation in retailers.
Prices are much lower than I ever could have predicted (OLED for $569 anyone?) and many retailers are holding onto extra stock of inventory that they weren't able to move earlier in the year. For consumers like you and me — that means cha-ching! Epic savings on 4K TVs, iPads, headphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, and just about anything you'd like to buy.
On this page you'll find some of the best sales available today. I'll be updating it regularly as I come across more deals. Alternatively, you can check out our Black Friday deals live blog for even more deals. Happy shopping!
20 can't miss Black Friday deals
- Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month
- Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
- Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7 Bundle: was $78 now $55 @ Walmart
- Blink Outdoor Cam: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
- Tempur-Pedic pillows: BOGO from $69 @ Tempur-Pedic
- Smart TVs: deals from $79 @ Amazon
- AirPods: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
- iLife V3s Pro Robo Vac: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
- Nectar Duvet: was $149 now $100 @ Nectar
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (64GB/WiFi): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $374 @ Samsung
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $999 now $669 @ Nectar
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
Top retailer Black Friday deals
- Amazon: TVs from $79, robot vacs from $99, and more
- AT&T: free iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22 w/ trade-in
- Best Buy: up to $200 off MacBook Pros, $100 off iPads, more
- Casper: bedroom essentials from $32 @ Casper
- Dell: $300 off + laptop deals from $299
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + free $599 gift with mattresses
- GameStop: up to 50% off video games, gaming rigs, and accessories
- Herschel backpacks: 30% off everything
- HP: laptops from $199, monitors from $139
- iRobot: deals from $124
- GameStop: up to 50% off select video games
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more
- Mixbook: up to 55% off calendars, books, more
- Nectar: $200 off + free $499 bedding set w/ any mattress
- Samsung: 40% off appliances for Black Friday
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off mattresses $1,000 or more
- Sling TV: 50% off your first month
- Verizon: Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro free w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Walmart: Chromebooks from $79, 55-inch 4K TV for $188
- Wayfair: furniture and decor sale from $10
- Woot: iPhones from $139, video games from $27
Black Friday TV deals
- Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
- Insignia F30 50" Fire TV: was $399 now $239 @ Amazon
- TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 75" TU690T Series 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Frame TV: deals from $549 was $599 @ Samsung
- LG 55" 4K OLED TV: was $896 now $796 @ Amazon
- Sony 48" 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Hisense U8H 65" 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" C2 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
Black Friday Apple deals
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2022: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022: was $279 now $239 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- New MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- 24" iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
- 14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon
- iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Black Friday mattress deals
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): flash sale — 33% off sitewide
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off $1,000 or more via this link
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle
- Bear: 35% off sitewide via code "BF35"
- Big Fig: save $400 off all mattresses via code "FRIYAY"
- Birch: $400 off + 2 free eco pillows
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide via code "BFRIDAY30"
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + $599 free bed set w/ mattress
- Helix: save up to $450 on mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Nolah: $700 off mattresses + extra $50 off via "TGNOLAH"
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets
Black Friday laptop deals
- HP Chromebook 11a: was $259 now $99 @ HP
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart
- Gateway 1080p Laptop: was $169 now $139 @ Walmart
- HP 14" Touch Chromebook: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPads/IdeaPads: deals from $189 @ Lenovo
- HP 15" Laptop: was $469 now $249 @ HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $429 now $269 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Gigabyte Aorus 17 gaming laptop: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy
- Surface Laptops/Tablets: up to $300 off @ Microsoft
Black Friday apparel deals
- Adidas: up to 70% off sitewide @ Adidas
- Athleta: 30% off + $20 off @ Athleta
- Herschel: 30% off everything
- Kate Spade: 50% off sitewide @ Kate Spade
- Lululemon: men's/women's apparel from $29 @ Lululemon
- Madewell: 50% off select items @ Madewell
- Marmot: up to 70% off sitewide @ Marmot
- Nike: up to 60% off + extra 20% off via "BLACKFRIDAY" @ Nike
- The North Face: 40% off select styles deals from $15 @ The North Face
- Urban Outfitters: 30% off your entire purchase @ Urban Outfitters
Black Friday holiday decor deals
- Amazon: lights, ornaments, more from $12
- Bed Bath & Beyond: up to 25% off decor
- Home Depot: holiday lights/inflatables from $12
- JCPenney: stocking stuffers under $10
- Lowe's: Xmas trees and lights from $6
- Macy's: Xmas decor from $9
- Overstock: Xmas ornaments from $6
- Target: holiday apparel/decor from $5
- Walmart: outdoor Xmas decor from $14
- Wayfair: Xmas trees under $100
Black Friday headphone deals
- Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart
- Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro (1st gen): was $179 now $159 @ Walmart
- Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon
Black Friday fitness deals
- Renpho Massage Gun: was $249 now $69 @ Amazon
- Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat (71x24): was $99 now $76 @ Amazon
- Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack: was $128 now $79 @ Lululemon
- Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon
- Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
- BalanceFrom Adjustable Power Cage: was $369 now $199 @ Walmart
- XTerra Fitness TR Folding Treadmill: was $384 now $360 @ Amazon
- Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Bike: was $799 now $497 @ Walmart
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
- Horizon Fitness: up to $800 off bikes/treadmills
- Peloton Row: up to $300 off row packages from $3,220
Black Friday toy deals
- Disney toy sale: 30% off sitewide via "MAGIC"
- Barbie: dolls and sets from $5 @ Walmart
- Walmart: Hot Wheels, Lego, more from $6
- Lego Creator Dinosaur Set: was $15 now $11 @ Amazon
- Marvel: apparel, toys, games from $6 @ Amazon
Comments / 0