Saryu Nayyar Wins Cyber Security Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Cyber Security Awards and Bronze at the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

HEROIC Cybersecurity Wins National Healthcare Merit Award
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HEROIC.com, an emerging star in enterprise cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its selection as the SILVER winner in the HealthTech Security category for the 2022 Healthcare Merit Awards. HEROIC has been leading healthcare cybersecurity globally since 2019. Marie Zander, Executive Director for Merit Awards, said,...
Zyxel Access Point and Security Service Bundle for Small Businesses Protects and Optimizes Connectivity for WiFi Networks
ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the bundling of its robust Connect and Protect security service with select Zyxel WiFi access points. Available as a bundled option with Zyxel’s best-selling NWA1123ACv3 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual-Radio Ceiling Mount PoE Access Point and NWA110AX 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio PoE Access Point, the security service protects small business WiFi networks from cybersecurity threats and optimizes WiFi connectivity for the business and its patrons to improve connectivity and customer satisfaction.
Reciprocity Introduces New Leadership to Accelerate Cyber Risk Strategy and Market Adoption
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance, today announced a series of new executive appointments to strengthen its management team in support of the Company’s accelerated growth in the cybersecurity risk management market. Chuck Conley has been named Senior Vice President of...
Medigram Leads Mobile Medicine Technology Ecosystem Partnering With Routledge, Taylor & Francis on a New Book Series and Announces New Book, Advanced Health Technology, Our Second Consecutive Book to Debut as the #1 New Release for Medical Technology
LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Our new book edited by Medigram CEO, Sherri Douville, Advanced Health Technology equips leaders in both health systems and medical device companies to tackle most emerging risks affecting healthcare. With this knowledge, readers will be able to define their legacies by successfully transforming healthcare with technology. This proven multidisciplinary team of 23 leaders also continues pushing healthcare and technology boundaries with new book series editions.
CyberCube Enables Proactive Cyber Cat Management at Point of Underwriting With Latest Account Manager Release
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber risk analytics leader CyberCube has launched Version 4.0 of Account Manager, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed explicitly for single risk (re)insurance underwriters. Resulting from CyberCube’s continuous analysis of cybersecurity data at a petabyte scale, Account Manager delivers a comprehensive, curated spectrum of impactful signals, analytics,...
Entrepreneurs are tapping freelancers amid the labor shortage. Here are 7 of the top trending searches on Fiverr where freelancers make between $25 and $10,000 per project.
Jennifer Shealey, a digital-marketing entrepreneur who promotes her services on Fiverr, specifically targets founders who need help.
Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022
A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
