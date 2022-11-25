ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain vs. Germany: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch World Cup for free

Spain had a dream opening to its 2022 World Cup. Germany’s? More like a nightmare. Now two of FIFA’s top 11 ranked teams square off in Group E action Sunday. The match will air on TV via FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Portugal vs. Uruguay: Free World Cup stream, how to watch Ronaldo vs. Suárez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on Luis Suárez and Uruguay Monday as 2022 World Cup group stage play continues in Qatar Monday. The match will air on TV via FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
